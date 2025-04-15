ConnectSecure empowers MSPs to mitigate risks within their clients’ Google Workspace environments

ConnectSecure announced its new Google Workspace Assessments. This new capability enhances ConnectSecure’s vulnerability platform by empowering MSPs to assess, detect, and mitigate risks within their clients’ Google Workspace environments.

With this addition, ConnectSecure expands its cloud assessment capabilities beyond Microsoft 365, offering broader protection across key collaboration platforms.

As cloud adoption accelerates, the need for visibility and control over third-party platforms has never been greater. With the new Google Workspace Assessments, MSPs can now identify vulnerabilities, flag configuration issues, and generate client-facing reports — all within minutes. This offering is designed to proactively reduce risk across a suite of cloud applications, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Meet and Calendar.

“We built this tool to help MSPs offer immediate, high-value insights into their clients’ cloud security posture,” said Srikant Sreenivasan, president, ConnectSecure. “With just a few clicks, MSPs can now deliver powerful assessments that spotlight misconfigurations, highlight vulnerabilities, and demonstrate true cybersecurity value to their clients.”

Key benefits of ConnectSecure’s Google Workspace Assessments include:

Immediate deployment : Simple setup with fast results — run assessments in just minutes.

: Simple setup with fast results — run assessments in just minutes. Client-friendly reports : Translate technical findings into clear, actionable insights for end users.

: Translate technical findings into clear, actionable insights for end users. Risk detection & prioritization : Uncover and address risks across Gmail, Drive, Calendar and Meet.

: Uncover and address risks across Gmail, Drive, Calendar and Meet. Revenue growth opportunity: Equip MSPs to enhance service offerings and expand client trust through value-added cybersecurity services.

This new offering complements ConnectSecure’s broader mission: to deliver a single, unified platform for risk assessments across networks, endpoints, vulnerabilities, Microsoft 365 and now Google Workspace.