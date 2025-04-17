Symbiotic Security launched Symbiotic Security version 1 that ensures code security keeps pace with development speed, by using AI to secure code in real-time through remediation and training integrated within their workflows.

Symbiotic Security v1 empowers developers to write secure code from the outset during the development process, and maximize the productivity gains of AI-assisted coding. Its intelligent detection and remediation identifies vulnerabilities in real-time, instantly providing secure code suggestions that developers can accept, modify, or reject.

The built-in AI chatbot builds developers’ security skills, delivering specific training on any vulnerabilities it detects, then explaining remediation strategies, and generating suggested fixes.

Symbiotic’s AI has trained on a proprietary, security-specific, and verified dataset that is in contrast to more general approach-based models, making Symbiotic faster and more accurate by comparison.

Symbiotic v1 is built into the developer’s integrated development environment (IDE) ensuring that all code—human or AI-generated—is secure from the start, accelerating development without disruption.

As AI-generated code usage becomes more prevalent, research shows that this can often introduce security risks. A Stanford University study found that developers using AI code assistants were more likely to produce insecure code while at the same time falsely having greater confidence in its security.

Similarly, a Wuhan University study analyzed 452 GitHub Copilot-generated code snippets, revealing security vulnerabilities in 32.8% of Python and 24.5% of JavaScript snippets. These findings highlight the growing risks of AI-generated code without additional security checks.

“Now developers don’t have to choose between security and speed,” said Jerome Robert, CEO of Symbiotic Security. “By addressing vulnerabilities early with AI technology that identifies and fixes security issues automatically and in real-time as code is drafted, developers are able to ship secure software faster while avoiding costly security incidents. We’ve seen clear results – our customers have completely avoided an average of more than 50 vulnerabilities per user, which have been detected and remediated locally.”

“Security and privacy aren’t just checkboxes for us, they’re the foundation of trust with our customers,” said Branden Wagner, head of information security at Mercury. “Symbiotic Security has helped us take that commitment even further, strengthening our infrastructure with more proactive defenses. Avoiding vulnerabilities through early remediation and training fundamentally changes how security is applied and perceived by developers, aligns with our shift-left vision, and gives our clients the confidence in knowing security is built into everything we do.”

Symbiotic Security version 1 empowers developers and security operations teams (SecOps) by embedding security directly into their workflows, offering essential capabilities.

Automatic AI Remediation: When a security issue is detected in the code, the AI automatically suggests a secure replacement snippet that can be instantly applied or adjusted – much like spellcheck.

When a security issue is detected in the code, the AI automatically suggests a secure replacement snippet that can be instantly applied or adjusted – much like spellcheck. AI Training : Security issues are used as learning opportunities, which is done in real-time and with context delivering precise insights that help educate developers without disrupting their workflow.

: Security issues are used as learning opportunities, which is done in real-time and with context delivering precise insights that help educate developers without disrupting their workflow. AI Chat: Developers can engage in real-time interactions with the AI assistant to understand vulnerabilities, explore alternative secure coding techniques, and generate optimized solutions that are tailored to specific needs.

“Making security a positive experience for developers is key to growing their cyber judgement and knowledge,” said Edouard Viot, CTO, Symbiotic Security. “By integrating AI-powered training into their workflow and using their current work as the reference point, developers learn in a way that’s impactful, helping them better understand and resolve security vulnerabilities without disrupting productivity.”

By integrating security into the SDLC as early as possible, Symbiotic Security ensures vulnerabilities are addressed before they become issues or can have any effect. Continuous scanning detects risks in both new and existing code, allowing teams to resolve issues in real time and reduce technical debt. Developers receive security insights within their IDE, learning about and fixing vulnerabilities without disrupting workflow.