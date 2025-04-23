Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 23, 2025

Application Security Analyst

Greenway Health | India | Remote – View job details

As an Application Security Analyst, you will conduct regular security assessments of applications, including static and dynamic analysis, to identify vulnerabilities in code, configurations, and third-party dependencies. Ensure application security practices comply with healthcare regulations and industry standards. Manage and configure vulnerability scanning and security testing tools to maximize coverage and efficiency.

Application Security Engineer

ControlUp | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will continuously assess and strengthen ControlUp’s overall security posture to ensure it is free from vulnerabilities. Participate in design reviews and threat modeling sessions. You will review and prioritize findings from code scanning tools such as SAST and SCA, and build automations to help detect vulnerabilities efficiently.

Attack Surface Reduction Senior Analyst

H&M | India | On-site – View job details

As an Attack Surface Reduction Senior Analyst, you will conduct comprehensive vulnerability assessments (VA) and penetration tests (PT) on H&M’s systems, networks, and applications. Utilize industry-standard tools and methodologies to identify potential vulnerabilities and weaknesses in our attack surface. Develop and maintain security policies and procedures for organization’s systems, applications, and networks.

Get weekly updates on new cybersecurity job openings. Subscribe here!

Cyber Defence Lead

Accenture | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Defence Lead, you will lead the delivery of security operations services to clients, including monitoring, incident detection, response, reporting and threat intelligence. Continuously improve security operations processes, tools, and workflows to enhance operational efficiency and threat detection capabilities.

Cyber Security Analyst

Forward Air Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will monitor security logs, network traffic, and system events for suspicious activity. Conduct forensic analysis to investigate security breaches and determine the root cause. Implement and maintain security controls, such as firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), and antivirus software.

Cyber Security Architect

Novel Technology Services | Portugal | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will design secure and scalable network architectures for OT environments, including SCADA, ICS, and IoT systems. Implement and supervise cybersecurity tools, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and vulnerability scanners, in OT environments. Monitor and respond to OT security incidents, collaborating with incident response teams.

Cyber Security Specialist

Hisense | Slovenia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will be responsible for the implementation, configuration, management, and maintenance of cybersecurity systems, as well as the optimization of existing systems. You will plan and conduct security reviews, cyber attack simulations, and penetration tests, while also monitoring security events and detecting anomalies within the information environment.

Cybersecurity Data Security Specialist

Alcon Cyber Security Consultancy | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Data Security Specialist, you will develop and implement data security policies, procedures, and standards that align with organizational goals and regulatory requirements. Deploy and manage DLP solutions to prevent unauthorized data exfiltration, leakage, or loss. Manage encryption technologies and practices across the organization to secure data transmission, storage, and disposal.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Sound Transit | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will perform vulnerability assessments, conduct forensic investigations to support incident response, and implement tools and services that support information security controls.

Cybersecurity GRC Manager

Beyond ONE | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity GRC Manager, you will lead the ongoing development and implementation of Beyond ONE’s Cybersecurity GRC framework across GCC and LATAM operating companies. Ensure enterprise cybersecurity policies, standards, and control frameworks are developed, implemented and adhered to across regional subsidiaries. Identify and assess cybersecurity risks related to business objectives and technology operations, and report on them accordingly.

Cybersecurity In-Vehicle Engineer

Ford Motor Company | USA | Remote –No longer accepting applications

As a Cybersecurity In-Vehicle Engineer, you will develop security specifications and tools for connected vehicle features. You will assist in creating architecture processes and security programs for product development. Additionally, you will develop design validation methodologies for testing, and support verification activities to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Analyst

Datacom | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will monitor cybersecurity threat feeds, forums, and OSINT to identify potential security risks and vulnerabilities. Analyse threat data to identify patterns, trends, and anomalies that could pose a risk to an organization’s security infrastructure.

Digital Forensics Incident Response Consultant

VMGroup | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Digital Forensics Incident Response Consultant, you will respond to and investigate cyber security incidents, including ransomware, BEC, and data breaches. Conduct forensic analysis on digital devices, including computers, mobile phones, and cloud environments. Assist in developing and implementing DFIR policies, procedures, and playbooks.

Director, Application Security

Scotiabank | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director, Application Security, you will establish and drive the Bank’s DevSecOps practice in alignment with the application security standard, cloud security standard and legal and regulatory requirements. Integrate security into the software development lifecycle and encourage developer adoption of security tools.

IT Security Engineer

envelio | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will serve as the deputy to the Information Security Manager, stepping in as needed to lead security initiatives and represent the security team. You will identify and assess security risks and implement proactive measures to mitigate vulnerabilities. You will also lead or support efforts to detect, analyze, and respond to security incidents, ensuring swift resolution and prevention of recurrence.

Penetration Tester

PwC | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will be looking for security vulnerabilities on web applications, infrastructure systems, network equipment, Wi-Fi systems, mobile applications, API, etc. You will conduct penetration testing and red teaming activities from outside and/or within the customer’s network, with the goal of gaining unauthorized access to IT systems in order to identify and report weaknesses.

Principal Network Security Engineer

EirGrid Group | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Network Security Engineer, you will design and implement secure network solutions that align with the organisation’s security policies and business goals. Configure and manage next gen firewalls, IDS/IPS, NAC, and VPN. Implement and maintain secure connectivity solutions for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Security Engineer, AWS SOC Incident Response

AWS | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, AWS SOC Incident Response, you will detect, monitor and analyze security alerts from various sources to detect and respond to potential threats in real-time. Develop, implement, and fine-tune detection rules and correlation logic to improve threat detection capabilities. Conduct in-depth investigations of security incidents, perform forensic analysis, and coordinate incident response activities.

Security Engineer – Product & Production Infrastructure

Wiz | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer – Product & Production Infrastructure, you will lead threat modeling and security review exercises across Wiz’s production and CI/CD environments – identifying and mitigating risks in our products and the cloud services that support them. Drive vulnerability management and remediation efforts – prioritizing issues, implementing mitigations, and designing strategic preventative controls.

Senior Cyber Intelligence Analyst

UPS | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Intelligence Analyst, you will assess, prioritize and take action on requests that improve existing SOC tools and procedures. Evaluate and analyze complex malicious code through the use of tools including disassemblers, debuggers, hex editors, un-packers, virtual machines and network sniffers. Conduct reverse-engineering for known and suspected malware files. Investigate instances of malicious code to determine attack vector and payload, and to determine the extent of damage and data exfiltration.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

APTIM | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design and implement security solutions leveraging the Microsoft Security Stack. Secure Microsoft Azure environments, ensuring compliance with industry standards and frameworks such as NIST, CIS, and ZTA. Utilize Microsoft Sentinel and other SIEM solutions to monitor, detect, and respond to security incidents.

Senior ICT & Cyber Risk Specialist

Allianz | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Senior ICT & Cyber Risk Specialist, you will review the first line of defense’s risk-taking behavior and risk assessments as well as ensure that risk assessments are performed consistently and in-line with the company’s risk management framework. Provide review and consultation to risk initiatives, events, incidents, controls and applied risk mitigation strategies

Senior Incident Response Coordinator

Northwave Cyber Security | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Incident Response Coordinator, you will oversee the execution of incident response plans, manage resources, and guide teams through the lifecycle of cybersecurity incidents. You develop and refine incident response strategies, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and regulatory requirements, mentor team members and facilitate knowledge-sharing sessions to enhance collective expertise.

Software Security Engineer

Ageras | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Software Security Engineer, you will strengthen product security by reviewing architecture, infrastructure, and code with Engineering teams, and by providing guidance to ensure compliance with security standards and applicable regulations. You will hunt for vulnerabilities through penetration testing, bug bounty programs, and continuous security monitoring and auditing. You will also detect and mitigate threats by implementing and improving security tools.

VP of Cryptography

Matter Labs | France | Remote – View job details

As a VP of Cryptography, you will design and implementation of the latest zero-knowledge proof systems and cryptographic protocols (mainly FRI-based systems or modern sum-check based), as well as exploration of efficient application of existing ideas for implementation of the particular proven statements.

VP of Security

Mozilla | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a VP of Security, you will lead and develop the overall Product and Enterprise security portfolio across all Mozilla entities. Establish, implement, and monitor policies, standards, systems, and controls to ensure appropriate confidentiality, integrity, availability, safety, privacy, and recovery of information assets owned, managed, and processed by the organization.

Vulnerability Remediation Engineer

Sureify | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Vulnerability Remediation Engineer, you will review and assess security vulnerabilities, patches, and findings from internal audits, security scans, and penetration tests. Enforce patch compliance by tracking deployments, addressing exceptions, and ensuring adherence to vulnerability remediation Service Level Agreements (SLAs).