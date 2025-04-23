NinjaOne unifies vulnerability and patch management

NinjaOne announced new capabilities that unify vulnerability management and patching workflows, ensuring a risk-based approach to patching and reducing time to remediate vulnerabilities.

The new tools automate the import of vulnerability data, giving IT teams continuous visibility into vulnerabilities, so they can prioritize and verify the successful applicationof patches, reducing organizations’ risk.

“The rapid growth in the number and diversity of endpoint devices, driven by hybrid work and digital transformation, has significantly expanded organizational attack surfaces. Meanwhile, attacks targeting software and OS vulnerabilities are increasing, due to the growing adoption of AI by bad actors. This makes it more important than ever to have timely and effective patch and vulnerability management,” said Gabe Knuth, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.

“While patching your organization’s systems is one of the most effective ways to minimize vulnerabilities and reduce risk, organizations are struggling to coordinate vulnerability data handoffs between their IT and security teams. Identifying and prioritizing vulnerabilities is typically handled as a separate function from deployment, so coordination is often manual and inefficient. This has resulted in increased complexity – and ultimately an increase in security events – due to poor identification, prioritization, and remediation of vulnerabilities through ineffective patch management,” added Knuth.

NinjaOne’s risk-based vulnerability remediation capabilities enable MSPs and IT teams to more efficiently identify, assess, prioritize, and patch vulnerabilities from a single console. The company’s automated vulnerability scanner integrations provide IT teams with continuous vulnerability scan data to prioritize and expedite patch application across operating systems for thousands of applications.

The solution, which includes CVE and CVSS data, enables IT teams to make informed remediation decisions and implement critical patches more quickly, reducing exposure to high-impact security threats and ensuring faster response times to vulnerabilities.

Additionally, because NinjaOne provides centralized visibility in a single console, IT teams can consider vulnerability data, manage patch administration, as well as leverage AI-driven patch sentiment to prioritize what matters. This results in data-informed patch administration, more intelligent patching workflows, and better decision making – increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of IT teams.

“As the volume and sophistication of vulnerabilities continue to grow, IT teams face increasing pressure to respond effectively, making timely patch management more important. NinjaOne’s patch and vulnerability capabilities help our customers become more proactive in their approach to security by putting vulnerability and patch management tools in IT teams’ hands in a single console – making it faster to identify and prioritize the application of critical patches,” said Rahul Hirani, CPO at NinjaOne. “MSPs and IT teams have limited resources and are facing increasing risk as the number of endpoints employees use grows. Bringing IT and security closer together is essential for making teams more efficient and organizations more resilient.”