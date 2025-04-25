BreachLock AEV simulates Real attacks to validate and prioritize exposures

BreachLock AEV automates multistep, threat-intelligence-led attack scenarios—helping security teams uncover real exposures and prioritize what matters most.

Going beyond just showing security teams their risk, BreachLock Adversarial Exposure Validation simulates how real-world adversaries would exploit it by mirroring their behavior with business-aware context throughout each phase of the BreachLock AEV workflow –– from discovery to exploitation.

BreachLock AEV enables enterprises to launch automated multi-stage, complex red teaming engagements supercharged by generative AI across multiple threat vectors. Powered by threat intelligence, BreachLock Adversarial Exposure Validation users can leverage a constantly evolving library of Gen AI–created attack scenarios based on the latest adversarial techniques.

BreachLock AEV enables enterprises to auto-generate relevant and high-fidelity attack paths by harnessing live external attack surface management (EASM) data from asset discovery and vulnerability mapping to external threat signals for attack surface-aware targeting.

BreachLock Adversarial Exposure Validation delivers exposure insights that drive action, including root analytics, attack path visualization, and exposure trend analysis. With these insights, security teams can identify and fix what matters most faster than ever before.

BreachLock AEV provides users with actionable reports for each engagement drafted by gen AI and backed by real attacker context. These detailed reports tell security teams which attack paths succeeded and why, which defenses did and didn’t hold, and which exposures are technically valid but not operationally exploitable. They also demonstrate MITRE ATT&CK–mapped activity across the kill chain and provide strategic recommendations rooted in attacker logic, not just CVSS scores.

The launch of BreachLock Adversarial Exposure Validation signifies a shift in how BreachLock empowers its customers to uncover and prioritize their most critical risks and exposures to eliminate root causes at scale.

Commenting on the unveiling of BreachLock AEV, BreachLock CEO Seemant Sehgal said, “BreachLock AEV was well worth the five-year wait. It allowed us to build in a post-Gen AI world—free from legacy constraints and patchwork integrations. Just a clean slate.”

He added, “We’re grateful to our 1,000+ clients whose demand made this possible. The Adversarial Exposure Validation market is set to grow exponentially over the next three years—and the momentum is already here.”