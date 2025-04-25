LastPass Secure Access Experiences simplifies access management

As cloud app adoption continues to rise, and the modern workplace continues to evolve, LastPass will introduce a new approach to democratize access management. Built with the needs of small-to-mid-sized businesses in mind, Secure Access Experiences represents a more unified, intuitive way to manage identity and access in a changing world — without the complexity, cost, or confusion that too often defines the category.

The problem: rising risks in a shadowed landscape

Today, identity is the new security perimeter, but that perimeter is under pressure from all sides. While larger enterprises can often afford robust identity and access management solutions, smaller and mid-sized businesses are left vulnerable due to unaffordable and complex tools, limited or no visibility into the apps that employees are accessing, and skyrocketing app sprawl.

The result is a dangerous and potentially costly environment:

Shadow IT and Shadow AI are quietly expanding the attack surface, introducing unmanaged risks through unsanctioned apps and AI tools. According to Gartner, by 2027, it’s expected that 75% of employees will acquire, modify, or create technology outside of IT’s visibility – up from 41% in 2022.

are quietly expanding the attack surface, introducing unmanaged risks through unsanctioned apps and AI tools. According to Gartner, by 2027, it’s expected that 75% of employees will acquire, modify, or create technology outside of IT’s visibility – up from 41% in 2022. Financial waste is widespread. Companies with less than 399 employees waste, on average, $500K annually while organizations with 400-799 employees waste an average of $1.3 million annually.

is widespread. Companies with less than 399 employees waste, on average, $500K annually while organizations with 400-799 employees waste an average of $1.3 million annually. Unauthorized access and data sharing are on the rise. In fact, 38% of employees have admitted to sharing sensitive work information with unapproved AI tools , putting proprietary data at risk.

are on the rise. In fact, , putting proprietary data at risk. Compliance gaps are becoming harder to close. Without visibility into app usage and access patterns, businesses risk audit violations, fines, and eroded trust.

As SaaS apps grow and the lines between personal and professional tools blur, businesses need a smarter, simpler way to manage access — one that meets modern challenges head-on, without overwhelming teams or breaking the bank.

The solution: a simpler, safer, smarter way in

Secure Access Experiences is the LastPass answer to this growing access management crisis — an evolving approach designed to bring together essential capabilities into one intuitive experience. It will empower business owners and global IT teams to alike to:

Log in with ease: Securely manage how your team stores and uses passwords. Support for passkeys makes logging in even faster and safer.

Securely manage how your team stores and uses passwords. Support for passkeys makes logging in even faster and safer. Control who gets access: Make sure the right people have access to the right apps, systems, and data. It’s easy to set up and adjust as your business grows.

Make sure the right people have access to the right apps, systems, and data. It’s easy to set up and adjust as your business grows. See what’s happening: Know which apps your team is using, when, and how. Stay informed, spot issues early, and feel confident that everything is running smoothly.

“For too long, solutions that manage employee access to critical systems and data have been overly complex and expensive for small- and mid-sized enterprises,” said Don MacLennan, CPO at LastPass. “Secure Access Experiences is about simplifying what is essential. We’re making access control more approachable, more affordable, and more aligned with how most businesses actually work today.”

A first look: SaaS Monitoring

This original approach begins with visibility. The first capability in the Secure Access Experiences rollout is SaaS Monitoring — expected in mid-May and delivered via the same browser extension already trusted by millions for password management.

With SaaS Monitoring, business owners and IT admins can finally see what apps are being used across their organization, helping them detect unapproved tools, spot Shadow IT and Shadow AI, and optimize application investments — all without the need to deploy extra agents, integrations, or complexity.

“Hidden, unapproved apps and misuse of AI isn’t just a security issue — it’s a spending issue, a productivity issue, a compliance issue,” MacLennan adds. “Companies need a high-altitude view of what’s happening inside their organizations.”