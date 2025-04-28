Anetac Human Link Pro secures both human and non-human identities

Anetac announced the global rollout of Human Link Pro. This new capability unifies the management of human and non-human identity vulnerabilities within the Anetac Identity Vulnerability Management Platform.

Already in use by organizations in financial services, retail, healthcare and critical infrastructure, this enhancement addresses the critical need for a single, integrated solution to discover, monitor and respond to vulnerabilities across all identity types–whether employee, non-permanent staff (contractor, partner or supplier) or non-human identities like workloads and service accounts.

As organizations grow more complex, identity sprawl creates vulnerability blind spots that static, siloed tools can’t monitor effectively. Human Link Pro eliminates this fragmentation by delivering comprehensive protection across the entire identity landscape, bringing human identities into the same powerful discovery and treatment workflow that has protected non-human identity vulnerabilities.

Building on Anetac’s proven capabilities for managing non-human identities, Human Link Pro extends that protection to human identities with features tailored to today’s complex enterprise environments. Key capabilities include detecting behavioral anomalies, compromised credentials, joiner-mover-leaver (JML) gaps, unconstrained delegation and dormant or orphaned accounts—all through AI-powered real-time insights into vulnerabilities and the entire identity lifecycle.

Addressing critical market challenges

The launch of Human Link Pro comes at a pivotal time. Economic headwinds are driving workforce reductions across industries, particularly impacting contractors, suppliers and third-party vendors. As a result, already fragile JML processes are under increased strain, leading to a surge in orphaned accounts, dormant access and unchecked privilege escalation risks.

Traditional vulnerability solutions fail to address the complex chain of inherited permissions that create significant security risks. Gaps in the access lifecycle—from onboarding to role changes to offboarding—enable unauthorized access, privilege creep and dormant account exploitation. Additionally, limited visibility into third-party supplier and contractor access creates dangerous security blind spots that attackers can exploit.

Examples of identity-based vulnerabilities across industries include:

In a retail organization with over 30,000 employees, Anetac discovered more than 1,800 dormant human accounts and hundreds of personal external accounts, primarily linked to seasonal staff. These risks were further compounded by a broken JML workflow from in-store associates with limited visibility into third-party merchandising team access, creating critical gaps.

In a global financial institution with 50,000 employees, Anetac identified user passwords that had not been rotated in over 15 years and over 12,000 high-privilege accounts—some dormant or unused.

In a large healthcare system, 74% of user passwords were found to be older than 45 days, with 18% of users, including locum doctors and temporary clinical staff, being dormant.

Anetac discovered that in a critical infrastructure environment with over 10,000 identities, high-risk scenarios such as shared credentials, persistent third-party access and unconstrained delegation were found in over 5% of accounts, significantly increasing the risk of lateral movement attacks. These issues are often exacerbated by limited visibility into access patterns during shift rotations and incomplete de-provisioning of contractors.

Early adopters of Human Link Pro are already seeing tangible benefits. One retail organization operating dozens of storefronts recently expanded its use of the Anetac platform to include Human Link Pro, citing improved visibility across both Active Directory and Entra ID environments. With a dynamic workforce that includes seasonal staff and high contractor turnover, the organization needed a better way to monitor identity access changes, particularly across Joiner, Mover and Leaver workflows.

“With Human Link Pro, organizations can finally close the loop on human access risks, especially in environments with high churn, complex vendor relationships and fragmented identity sources. It’s a game changer for teams that have long struggled to track privilege shifts and inherited access across both human and machine identities,” said Jimmy Merlo, VP Client Services & Technology Advisory, NXGN.io.

Human Link Pro leverages AI-driven detection and prioritization models that continuously analyze behavior and privilege patterns across the entire identity estate, giving security teams a real-time edge. Anetac’s Identity Vulnerability Management Platform helps discover and eliminate these hidden vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.

“Human accounts are one of the most exploited pathways in enterprise breaches, yet traditional security approaches fail to address the complex relationships between identities and resources,” said Baber Amin, Anetac’s CPO. “Human Link Pro addresses this critical gap by uncovering exploitable access chains, inherited permissions and privilege escalation paths specific to human identities. By embedding AI at the core of the platform, we’re empowering organizations to proactively discover and eliminate real-world exploit paths—not just theoretical risks—before attackers can take advantage.”

This added capability builds on Anetac’s existing non-human identity offering. It integrates seamlessly into Anetac’s existing platform, providing unified visibility that helps security teams identify vulnerabilities across their entire identity ecosystem.

Human Link Pro is particularly effective at addressing the challenges organizations face with complex identity infrastructures that span both on-premises and cloud environments, especially in industries with significant regulatory compliance requirements such as finance, healthcare and government.

“Organizations struggle with privilege inheritance and escalation risks where unchecked access creates indirect chains for attackers to bypass security controls,” Amin said. “Human Link Pro gives security teams the visibility and tools they need to identify these hidden vulnerabilities and take proactive steps to mitigate them before they can be exploited.”

What sets Human Link Pro apart is Anetac’s innovative AI-powered real-time Access Chains technology, which reveals indirect access paths that traditional static solutions miss, providing unprecedented visibility into inherited permissions and privilege escalation risks.

Anetac Human Link Pro is now available as an add-on for existing Anetac customers. The capability works with customers’ existing environments, providing immediate value by leveraging their existing control planes.