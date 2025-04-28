ArmorCode Anya accelerates critical security decisions

ArmorCode launched Anya, an agentic AI champion purpose-built for AppSec and product security teams. Following a successful early access program, Anya is now available to all ArmorCode enterprise customers, delivering intelligent, conversation-driven security insights that close the expertise gap and accelerate critical security decisions.

While security teams continue to struggle with tool sprawl and alert fatigue, Anya was built to transform how organizations manage application security. Unlike traditional AppSec dashboards and siloed tools, Anya functions as a context-aware, conversational teammate that interprets data cross-correlated from more than 285 integrations with security tools and sources spanning code, apps, cloud, and infrastructure within the ArmorCode platform to deliver actionable intelligence.

“Anya is changing the game. Not just because it’s powerful, but because it’s usable,” said Nikhil Gupta, CEO and Founder of ArmorCode. “It builds on years of AI innovation at ArmorCode, and now it’s fully integrated, generally available, and ready to transform how security teams operate—without bias. The possibilities from here are truly limitless.”

Bridging the security skills gap

Security teams face unprecedented challenges: increasing attack surfaces, fragmented tooling, and a critical shortage of skilled personnel. Specifically, for AppSec teams, the time and expertise required to interpret dashboards and alerts and align findings across code, apps, cloud and infrastructure are in short supply. Even the best teams struggle to turn all of their data into action. Anya addresses these challenges by serving as an autonomous virtual security champion that understands context, prioritizes risk, and facilitates faster meaningful decision-making for all security stakeholders.

“One of the challenges organizations face is empowering developers with guidance on how to remediate different vulnerabilities,” said Dheeraj Khanna, VP of Cloud Product Security for NetApp, an early access customer. “Between teams, we have to spend cycles identifying the right actions to remediate a given vulnerability, and that can take up valuable time. With the advent of ArmorCode’s AI Remediation, we started generating targeted and instructive remediation activities. We also see value where we can normalize the same vulnerability from multiple sources like VM and SCA tools using ArmorCode. Now our team is exploring ArmorCode’s agentic AI capabilities to further reduce MTTR and streamline collaboration between security and development teams.”

Key capabilities and benefits of Anya

In 2024, ArmorCode introduced AI-powered correlation, remediation guidance, and PenTest management. With Anya, ArmorCode brings all of these AI capabilities together for different user personas helping ArmorCode customers eliminate bottlenecks, reduce MTTR, and enable secure scaling across their enterprise. Anya builds on ArmorCode’s proven AI innovation with these capabilities:

Natural language intelligence : Ask questions and get context-rich answers instantly. All users gain immediate visibility into business and risk posture without additional dashboards.

: Ask questions and get context-rich answers instantly. All users gain immediate visibility into business and risk posture without additional dashboards. Smart correlation : Automatically link findings across tools to eliminate noise, quickly identify bottlenecks, emerging risks, and cross-team misalignments.

: Automatically link findings across tools to eliminate noise, quickly identify bottlenecks, emerging risks, and cross-team misalignments. Actionable recommendations : Prioritize remediation steps by severity, fixability, and team ownership. Security engineers receive deduplicated, correlated, and actionable findings without manual triage.

: Prioritize remediation steps by severity, fixability, and team ownership. Security engineers receive deduplicated, correlated, and actionable findings without manual triage. Persona-aware context : Deliver insights that adapt to a person’s role, whether they are a CISO, AppSec leader, engineer or developer. For example, CISOs gain immediate visibility into business risk and policy posture without drowning in dashboards, while security leaders quickly identify bottlenecks, emerging risks and potential misalignments across teams.

: Deliver insights that adapt to a person’s role, whether they are a CISO, AppSec leader, engineer or developer. For example, CISOs gain immediate visibility into business risk and policy posture without drowning in dashboards, while security leaders quickly identify bottlenecks, emerging risks and potential misalignments across teams. Continuous learning: Powered by advanced large language model (LLM) technology optimized via retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) techniques, Anya improves and refines the model’s personalization with every query and interaction within the user’s private data context.

“ArmorCode has enabled us to quickly bring together all of the findings from our AppSec, infrastructure, and cloud sources in one central place as an independent governance layer,” said Gaurav Saxena, Head of Cloud Security for S&P Global. “And now with their agentic AI, Anya, anyone on the team can communicate naturally with the ASPM Platform and get answers in seconds so they can focus on risks that need to be remediated immediately.”

“The most forward-thinking AppSec leaders are already trusting AI for today’s challenges,” said Paolo del Mundo, Director of Application Security for The Motley Fool. “AI for AppSec is compelling because we need to achieve more with fewer resources. It’s the logical next step to quickly determine if a vulnerability is both genuine and truly risky. The ArmorCode ASPM Platform already cuts through much of the noise, and Anya accelerates this even further, delivering deeper insights into posture, trends, and overall cybersecurity risk.”

“Dashboards still have a place, but Anya goes further,” said Mark Lambert, CPO for ArmorCode. “It facilitates the conversations those dashboards were meant to support. What does this mean? Why does it matter? What should I do next? Anya answers those questions immediately and intuitively — for everyone, from DevSecOps to the CISO.”

AI With context and confidence

Anya’s intelligence is powered by ArmorCode’s unique combination of:

Volume : Over 25 billion findings processed through the platform.

: Over 25 billion findings processed through the platform. Variety : 285+ integrations spanning code, apps, cloud, containers, and more.

: 285+ integrations spanning code, apps, cloud, containers, and more. Validation: Trusted by 3,500+ security engineers supporting 175,000+ developers.

This rich foundation equips Anya with the context and confidence to deliver accurate, relevant, and timely security recommendations, not just responses.

Anya is now generally available and included as part of the ArmorCode ASPM Platform.