Netskope One enhancements cover a broad range of AI security use cases

Netskope announced expansion of the Netskope One platform to cover more AI security use cases, including enhanced protections for private applications and data security posture management (DSPM) attributes.

While other vendors focus on enabling safe user access to AI applications, Netskope capabilities go much further by managing new risks introduced by the adoption and building of AI applications, providing a deep understanding of sensitive data being fed into large language models (LLMs) and assessing risk on AI models to make informed decisions on application selection and policy setting.

Building on Netskope’s current, comprehensive protections for public SaaS and AI applications, Netskope One, which is powered by SkopeAI innovations throughout the platform, covers a broad range of AI security use cases: protecting and securing AI use across users, agents, data, and applications, with complete visibility and contextual, real-time controls.

The adoption of AI by enterprise organizations has created a vastly complex ecosystem, composed of popular public genAI applications, applications with integrated AI features, private AI applications, AI agents and others, all with varying levels of users and access, and all in constant interaction with each other and other business operations. That ecosystem in turn has created an expansive attack surface that’s introduced more visibility and enforcement challenges.

According to Netskope Threat Labs’ 2025 Generative AI Cloud and Threat Report, organizations experienced a 30x increase in data sent to genAI applications alone by internal users in the last year. Much of this surge stems from “shadow AI” usage, in which employees access genAI tools using personal accounts. The report revealed that 72% of genAI users still rely on personal accounts to interact with applications like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Grammarly in the workplace.

Organizations now require a unified, end-to-end approach for securing every facet of AI in their business, from genAI to agentic AI and beyond, so they can minimize risk, while keeping employees productive in their use of AI.

Netskope One enhancements announced include new updates to Netskope One Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), which provides expanded end-to-end visibility and control over how diverse data stores are used to train public and private LLMs. With Netskope One, organizations can:

Support safe training by preventing sensitive or regulated data from unintentionally feeding into LLMs, whether directly, through Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), or model fine-tuning. DSPM plays a critical role by identifying and flagging at-risk structured and unstructured data across SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and on-premises environments.

Assess AI risk with data context by leveraging DSPM's data classification, powered by Netskope's DLP engine and exposure insights, to better assess how risky different AI-related activities are. This enables security teams to prioritize the most important risks and make more informed decisions around AI policies

Enable policy-driven AI governance by automating detection and enforcement of policies around which data can be used for AI based on classification, source, or usage context. When combined with inline controls, DSPM helps ensure only approved data is used in training, inference, or prompt responses.

“Organizations need to know that the data feeding into any part of their AI ecosystem is safe throughout every phase of the interaction, recognizing how that data can be used in applications, accessed by users, and incorporated into AI agents,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO, Netskope. “In conversations I’ve had with leaders throughout the world, I’m consistently answering the same question: ‘How can my organization fast track the development and deployment of AI applications to support the business without putting company data in harm’s way at any point in the process?’ Netskope One takes the mystery out of AI, helping organizations to take their AI journeys driven by the full context of AI interactions and protecting data throughout.”

Many Netskope customers already use the Netskope One platform to enable the business use of AI applications today. Now, all customers can accelerate their roadmaps to secure AI for nearly any type of use case in their AI journey. With Netskope One, organizations can: