Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS safeguards the enterprise AI ecosystem

Palo Alto Networks announced Prisma AIRS, an AI security platform that serves as the cornerstone for AI protection, designed to protect the entire enterprise AI ecosystem – AI apps, agents, models, and data – at every step.

Building upon the company’s Secure AI by Design portfolio launched last year, Prisma AIRS enables customers to deploy AI bravely and addresses the critical need for security in the face of rapid AI adoption across enterprises.

Enterprises are rapidly embracing AI, deploying AI apps and LLMs in nearly every function, from customer support to code generation, driving innovation but also introducing security blind spots, risk, and vulnerabilities. To more effectively protect AI initiatives and prevent security incidents, organizations need a comprehensive AI security platform.

Capabilities of Prisma AIRS include:

AI model scanning : Enable safe adoption of AI models by scanning them for vulnerabilities. Secure your AI ecosystem against risks such as model tampering, malicious scripts and deserialization attacks.

: Enable safe adoption of AI models by scanning them for vulnerabilities. Secure your AI ecosystem against risks such as model tampering, malicious scripts and deserialization attacks. Posture management : Gain insight into security posture risks associated with your AI ecosystem such as excessive permissions, sensitive data exposure, platform misconfigurations, access misconfigurations and more.

: Gain insight into security posture risks associated with your AI ecosystem such as excessive permissions, sensitive data exposure, platform misconfigurations, access misconfigurations and more. AI red teaming : Uncover potential exposure and lurking risks before bad actors do. Perform automated penetration tests on your AI apps and models using our Red Teaming agent that stress tests your AI deployments, learning and adapting like a real attacker.

: Uncover potential exposure and lurking risks before bad actors do. Perform automated penetration tests on your AI apps and models using our Red Teaming agent that stress tests your AI deployments, learning and adapting like a real attacker. Runtime security : Protect your LLM-powered AI apps, models and data against runtime threats such as prompt injection, malicious code, toxic content, sensitive data leak, resource overload, hallucination, and more.

: Protect your LLM-powered AI apps, models and data against runtime threats such as prompt injection, malicious code, toxic content, sensitive data leak, resource overload, hallucination, and more. AI agent security: Secure agents — including those built on no-code/low-code platforms — against new agentic threats such as identity impersonation, memory manipulation, and tool misuse.

“AI agents and apps are transforming the way we work and live. In parallel, the attack surface isn’t just expanding, it’s fundamentally changing. The last thing organizations need is more point products to secure their use of AI. Organizations need security delivered via the right architecture – platformization is that architecture. Prisma AIRS addresses both traditional and AI specific threats with security capabilities delivered in a comprehensive, unified AI security platform that enables organizations to deploy AI bravely,” said Lee Klarich, CPO for Palo Alto Networks.

“As organizations integrate AI into every aspect of their operations, securing it requires a runtime security platform that provides continuous visibility and real-time insight. Without this, security teams are left in the dark about how AI is being used, misused, or manipulated, which puts critical data and decisions at risk. Prisma AIRS empowers teams with answers to essential questions, like whether someone is exploiting an LLM to extract sensitive information or if a compromised API is feeding the model poisoned data. These insights are vital to maintaining trust and safeguarding AI,” said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Palo Alto Networks.

Prisma AIRS will be strategically enhanced by the company’s recently announced intent to acquire Protect AI, an innovative leader in securing the use of AI. The acquisition of Protect AI is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by our first quarter of fiscal 2026.