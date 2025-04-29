Lumu SecOps Platform allows teams to unify their entire security stack

Lumu released Lumu SecOps Platform, a fully integrated Security Operations (SecOps) platform that unifies threat detection, response, automation, compliance, and intelligence across the network, identities and endpoints—delivering full attack context and enabling security teams to autonomously detect and neutralize complex threats.

Lumu SecOps Platform acts as the control center of a security network and allows teams to unify their entire security stack, streamline defenses, enhance their visibility, and reduce security gaps, powered by automated responses and proactive risk mitigation.

“To be successful in today’s threat environment, organizations need to manage threats 24/7, respond automatically, retain logs for compliance, and correlate external attack surfaces with network threats, all at the same time. Traditionally, security and IT teams have been forced to juggle multiple disconnected tools (SIEMs, SOARs, XDRs, threat intelligence feeds, etc.) to achieve these goals,” said Ricardo Villadiego, CEO of Lumu. “We created Lumu SecOps Platform to provide a comprehensive yet simple and flexible solution to this chaos. Our vision is to help organizations of all sizes operate cybersecurity proficiently, and our platform is built to deliver on that promise.”

Customers can choose the solutions that best meet their needs and without vendor lock-in. Lumu SecOps Platform includes:

Lumu Defender – Lumu’s flagship Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution acts as the core of an organization’s security operation. It delivers Continuous Compromise Assessment to identify network threats and now is applying its capabilities beyond the network to cover identities, devices, and workloads.

– Lumu’s flagship Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution acts as the core of an organization’s security operation. It delivers Continuous Compromise Assessment to identify network threats and now is applying its capabilities beyond the network to cover identities, devices, and workloads. Lumu Autopilot – Autopilot analyzes incident threat data, automatically triaging alerts and orchestrating responses. It frees security teams from manual tasks, allowing them to focus instead on strategic initiatives.

– Autopilot analyzes incident threat data, automatically triaging alerts and orchestrating responses. It frees security teams from manual tasks, allowing them to focus instead on strategic initiatives. Lumu Discover – Lumu Discover continuously analyzes an organization’s web and dark web footprint, revealing exposed credentials, data leaks, and other potential attack vectors, identifying vulnerabilities and potential risks before they become breaches.

– Lumu Discover continuously analyzes an organization’s web and dark web footprint, revealing exposed credentials, data leaks, and other potential attack vectors, identifying vulnerabilities and potential risks before they become breaches. Maltiverse by Lumu – Lumu’s threat intelligence solution provides real-time insights into emerging threats, malware, and attack campaigns using curated data from diverse sources to provide a comprehensive view of a company’s personalized threat landscape.

– Lumu’s threat intelligence solution provides real-time insights into emerging threats, malware, and attack campaigns using curated data from diverse sources to provide a comprehensive view of a company’s personalized threat landscape. Lumu Archive – Lumu Archive secures and stores network logs for up to two years, enabling forensic investigations and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Archive automatically compares new Indicators of Compromise with log data for retrospective threat hunting.

“Relying solely on endpoint-centric security is no longer sufficient. Adversaries will inevitably traverse the network, making NDR a must-have for efficient and resilient security operations. NDR should form the core of any modern security strategy—not just for visibility, but because its telemetry and insights can enrich critical functions like threat intelligence, incident management, and attack surface assessment. The power of NDR multiplies when its intelligence is correlated across the broader security stack,” said Christopher Kissel, Research Vice President, Security & Trust Products at IDC.

Available now, Lumu SecOps Platform provides real-time threat intelligence, external attack surface visibility, and compliance-friendly log retention—all in one place.