BigID AI Data Lineage delivers transparency and control for AI

BigID launched AI Data Lineage, a new solution that provides organizations with visibility into how AI models access, process, and utilize data.

As organizations increasingly integrate AI into their workflows, understanding the data lineage of AI interactions is critical for risk management, compliance, and responsible AI governance.

With AI Data Lineage, organizations get deep insights into their AI ecosystem, enabling them to answer crucial questions: What data is my AI model touching? Where is my sensitive data going? How is AI using it? BigID’s innovative approach sets a new standard in AI transparency and governance, empowering enterprises to mitigate risks and ensure compliance with evolving regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and emerging AI-specific mandates.

Key capabilities of BigID’s AI Data Lineage:

Comprehensive AI inventory: Catalog all AI models in use, including proprietary and third-party AI (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini), providing a centralized view of AI activity.

Catalog all AI models in use, including proprietary and third-party AI (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini), providing a centralized view of AI activity. Data source visibility: Map out the data sources AI models interact with, such as cloud storage, databases (e.g., S3, Snowflake), and internal data lakes.

Map out the data sources AI models interact with, such as cloud storage, databases (e.g., S3, Snowflake), and internal data lakes. Sensitive data insights: Identify when AI models access personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data, enabling proactive risk mitigation.

Identify when AI models access personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data, enabling proactive risk mitigation. Data flow visualization: Illustrate how data moves through AI pipelines, from ingestion to inference, providing organizations with an intuitive understanding of AI-driven data transformations.

Illustrate how data moves through AI pipelines, from ingestion to inference, providing organizations with an intuitive understanding of AI-driven data transformations. Governance & compliance alignment: Audit AI data usage, helping address regulatory requirements and corporate data governance policies.

“AI is only as responsible as the data it interacts with,” said Dimitri Sirota, CEO at BigID. “Our AI Data Lineage solution delivers the end-to-end visibility organizations need to govern AI usage effectively – ensuring that sensitive data remains protected while AI models are leveraged responsibly.”

The adoption of AI has introduced new challenges in data security, privacy, and governance. Organizations struggle to keep pace with how AI models interact with data, especially when it involves sensitive or regulated information. Without visibility into AI data lineage, organizations face heightened risks, including regulatory fines, data breaches, and reputational damage.

BigID’s AI Data Lineage bridges this critical gap, ensuring organizations can harness AI’s potential without compromising data security or privacy. By providing deep transparency into AI data interactions, BigID enables organizations to manage AI risk, address compliance goals, and establish trust in AI-driven initiatives.