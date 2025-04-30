HPE strengthens hybrid cloud and connectivity with Aruba Networking and GreenLake security upgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced expansions of HPE Aruba Networking and HPE GreenLake cloud to help enterprises modernize secure connectivity and hybrid cloud operations by blending multi-layered and zero trust approaches to protect against threats.

These new expansions include:

New cloud-based access control security capabilities of HPE Aruba Networking Central, which accelerate enterprise-grade zero trust security by treating users, devices and applications as potential threats until verified, using robust policy capabilities to bolster protection.

HPE Private Cloud Enterprise offers new differentiated threat-adaptive security that supports Digital Operations Resilience Act compliance (DORA) and temporarily disconnects from the public internet when network threats are detected.

New cybersecurity services from HPE that optimize the design and implementation of security strategies for sovereign clouds and AI.

“With the rise in adoption of data-fueled AI applications, organizations are facing more sophisticated threats to anywhere data is stored, captured or transmitted,” said Phil Mottram, EVP and GM, HPE Aruba Networking. “HPE’s security solutions deliver advanced protection to help organizations mitigate risk, defend against attacks and build resiliency.”

Additional HPE innovations include the new HPE Aruba Networking Central Network Access Control (NAC), now with precision cloud-based access controls to help enterprises advance universal zero trust network access (universal ZTNA) initiatives by enabling IT departments to more easily define and apply role-based policies to identify access for users and devices. These new cloud security capabilities add to existing functions of HPE Aruba Networking Central such as its Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) features, as well as AI-powered observability, and microsegmentation to reduce the impact of potential breaches.

New security features from HPE Aruba Networking include:

Enhanced Policy Manager for new HPE Aruba Networking Central NAC improves precision access policies — such as application-to-role, role-to-subnet, and role-to-role — across the entire network, enforcing more detailed policies than before, ensuring consistent security and compliance edge-to-cloud.

improves precision access policies — such as application-to-role, role-to-subnet, and role-to-role — across the entire network, enforcing more detailed policies than before, ensuring consistent security and compliance edge-to-cloud. Tighter integration between HPE Aruba Networking Central and HPE OpsRamp broadens availability of third-party observability by expanding the ability to natively monitor third-party devices from vendors such as Cisco, Arista, and Juniper Networks. New HPE Aruba Networking Central application profiling, classification, and risk assessment abilities give enterprises the ability to establish application access policies based on risk preferences.

broadens availability of third-party observability by expanding the ability to natively monitor third-party devices from vendors such as Cisco, Arista, and Juniper Networks. New HPE Aruba Networking Central application profiling, classification, and risk assessment abilities give enterprises the ability to establish application access policies based on risk preferences. New features from HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN include new SASE capabilities for tighter integration with HPE Aruba Networking SSE, and new Adaptive DDoS defense capabilities , which use machine learning to dynamically adjust DDoS defense mechanisms in real time. Also, a free license for HPE Aruba Networking Private Edge is included with every ZTNA customer.

for tighter integration with HPE Aruba Networking SSE, and , which use machine learning to dynamically adjust DDoS defense mechanisms in real time. Also, a free license for HPE Aruba Networking Private Edge is included with every ZTNA customer. HPE Aruba Networking SSE now includes high-availability, high-performance mesh connectivity for highly advanced smart routing among global points of presence (PoPs) that improves reliability and resiliency and is designed to deliver zero downtime. Mesh connectivity dynamically routes traffic via the most expedient path possible, providing secure alternative data paths and automatic failure handling to ensure non-disruptive, always-on security without requiring intervention from enterprise IT departments.

To help enterprises protect against new cybersecurity threats and meet emerging regulations, new capabilities across HPE GreenLake reflect an ongoing commitment to enhance security, boost operational resilience, simplify compliance and reduce risk to give enterprises a competitive advantage. These new capabilities build on HPE’s comprehensive approach to cybersecurity and data protection, including data-focused solutions with HPE Zerto Software and HPE StoreOnce backup and recovery appliance.