BigID Privacy Executive Console delivers proactive risk intelligence

BigID announced Privacy Executive Console, a transformative capability within the BigID Next platform designed to empower privacy leaders with a centralized, up-to-date view of their privacy program’s performance, risk posture, and compliance status in a single, intuitive interface.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and board-level accountability for data privacy grows, organizations can no longer rely on static reports, disconnected tools, and fragmented insights.

BigID’s Privacy Executive Console sets a new standard by providing an identity-aware, AI-powered insights center that delivers continuous visibility, proactive risk intelligence, and automated compliance tracking – enabling privacy leaders to drive accountability, mitigate risks, and optimize privacy operations at scale.

Key capabilities include:

Actionable intelligence: Seamlessly navigate from high-level analytics into specific requests, datasets, or systems to drive proactive remediation and strategic decision-making.

Leveraging BigID’s patented Identity-Aware AI, the Privacy Executive Console goes beyond traditional privacy dashboards by correlating identity data across structured and unstructured sources, mapping risk patterns, and providing actionable intelligence to accelerate decision-making. Deeply integrated across BigID’s privacy, data governance, and lifecycle management ecosystem, this dynamic solution serves as a strategic hub for Chief Privacy Officers (CPOs), privacy operations teams, and compliance leaders to align privacy initiatives with business priorities.

With BigID’s Privacy Executive Console, organizations will gain access to an AI-powered privacy intelligence platform—enabling privacy leaders to move beyond reactive compliance and take a proactive, data-driven approach to managing risk, meeting compliance goals, and driving operational excellence.