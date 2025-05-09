Coro SAT module defends against phishing attacks

Coro unveiled its Security Awareness Training (SAT) module. A purpose-built solution, SAT helps SMBs reduce human error, defend against phishing attacks, and demonstrate compliance without adding new tools to manage. As part of Coro’s modular cybersecurity platform, the new Security Awareness Training module delivers maximum protection with minimal complexity.

“Over 90% of breaches start with human error,” said Coro’s CEO, Guy Moskowitz. “AI has made phishing attacks more convincing than ever, which is why our SAT module delivers intelligent, adaptive training—built directly into the Coro platform. No complexity, tool sprawl, or integration headaches—just effective protection where it matters most: your people.”

Personalized education

If Coro’s SAT module just did training and simulation, that would be exciting enough. But what really sets this feature apart is that it monitors user behavior, highlights their weaknesses, and sends them specific training and simulations based on the areas they need to improve.

Unlike standalone training tools that are complex, expensive, or disconnected from the security stack, Coro’s SAT module is part of a powerful, modular cybersecurity platform. This approach reduces tool sprawl, friction, and manual overhead while delivering adaptive, automated training within the same platform SMBs use to protect endpoints, data, and users. Key Features Include:

Phishing smulations: A library of AI-enhanced phishing simulations modeled on today’s most sophisticated attack tactics —from email scams to social engineering. Pre-built templates test user awareness and track key metrics. Visual dashboards help IT identify risk patterns and assign targeted follow-up.

Adaptive training: Personalized learning based on user actions and risk signals. When employees fail simulations or exhibit risky behavior, the system automatically assigns targeted, short-form content to close knowledge gaps in real-time.

Scheduled learning: Automated training rollouts by role, department, or organization-wide. Admins can create learning paths that deliver the right content at the right intervals—ideal for onboarding, quarterly refreshers, or meeting compliance.

Reporting suite: Visual dashboards with insights into training engagement, completion rates, and phishing simulation outcomes. Executive-level reports demonstrate compliance with regulatory frameworks, providing documented proof of progress and accountability.

“Security awareness training is more important than ever for SMBs, as AI amplifies the speed and sophistication of cyber threats—from phishing to social engineering,” said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “Coro’s SAT module makes it easy for resource-strapped teams to deliver intelligent, behavior-based training to mitigate this human-centric risk from within a single, integrated security stack.”

Availability

SAT complements Coro’s platform of 14 integrated modules, all powered by a single agent, data engine, and dashboard. Coro’s SAT module is available immediately as an add-on to existing customers’ plans or through Coro’s channel partners.