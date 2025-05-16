New infosec products of the week: May 16, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Hunted Labs, McAfee, Obsidian Security, PentestPad, Resecurity, and SecuX.

Resecurity One simplifies cybersecurity operations

Resecurity One provides real-time cyber threat intelligence from multiple sources, enabling organizations to proactively identify and respond to cyber threats. With comprehensive threat intelligence feeds and advanced analytics, organizations can detect and thwart cyber attacks before they cause harm.

SecuX releases Bitcoin self-managed solution for SMBs

SecuX launched hardware-based cybersecurity solution tailored for SMBs. At the core is Cyber Athena, an enterprise-grade cold wallet that integrates PUF-based authentication via PUFido and PUFhsm hardware modules, designed to meet rising demand for secure, self-managed Bitcoin custody.

Hunted Labs Entercept combats software supply chain attacks

Hunted Labs announced Entercept, an AI-powered source code security platform that gives enterprises instant visibility into suspicious behavior from the people and code in their software supply chain.

McAfee’s Scam Detector identifies scams across text, email, and video

On Android, SMS messages are auto-scanned, with alerts before opening, and on iPhone, suspicious messages are filtered or manually scanned via a quick check function. Scam Detector also protects email, flagging scams in Gmail, Microsoft, and Yahoo, while explaining why messages were flagged to help customers build their scam-spotting skills. For deepfake detection, McAfee identifies AI-manipulated videos on YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms, all processed on-device to protect the person’s privacy.

Obsidian’s browser extension manages shadow SaaS and AI tools

Obsidian Security has launched a new browser extension to help businesses safely use SaaS and AI apps online. The extension automatically finds and manages shadow SaaS and AI tools, blocks advanced spear-phishing attacks targeting access tokens, and gives real-time protection right in the user’s browser.

PentestPad streamlines security testing workflows

PentestPad announced a major rollout of new features to its platform, built to transform how modern security teams deliver penetration testing and manage vulnerabilities, clients and deliverables.