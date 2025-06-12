Build a mobile hacking rig with a Pixel and Kali NetHunter

A cybersecurity hobbyist has built a compact, foldable mobile hacking rig that runs Kali NetHunter on a Google Pixel 3 XL. It’s called the NetHunter C-deck, and it packs serious functionality into a small, 3D-printed shell.

NetHunter C-deck v2.1.0

The phone runs Kali NetHunter using a custom kernel, Magisk, and TWRP. Once set up, it acts like a mobile Linux box, ready for wireless attacks, network scans, or field diagnostics.

What it offers:

Portable power: It gives you Kali in your pocket, no laptop needed.

Modular hardware: The back panel can hold USB devices like Wi-Fi adapters, SDRs, or Bluetooth dongles.

Cheap and clean: It reuses old phone hardware with clear build docs and open 3D-print files.

Custom hardware integration

To turn a smartphone into a powerful mobile penetration testing tool, the right hardware makes all the difference. “Kali NetHunter provides a wide range of tools for wireless attacks, network diagnostics, and security auditing,” the creator, Sergiy Gordienko, told Help Net Security. But not all smartphone components are up to the task. “Some of these functions, such as monitor mode, packet injection, and advanced scanning, may not be supported by internal smartphone Wi-Fi adapters,” he explained.

To bridge that gap, Gordienko relies on external hardware. “Devices like the TP-LINK TL-WN722N are popular choices because they reliably support these features,” he said. Although this particular adapter only operates on the 2.4 GHz frequency band, it suits his needs. “It is sufficient for my educational purposes,” he added. Conveniently, he already had one on hand before the project began.

To better integrate it into the compact clamshell setup, Gordienko gave the adapter a physical makeover. “I removed its original casing and printed a custom one to reduce the card’s size,” he said. A USB-C OTG cable or adapter connects the adapter to the smartphone, completing the transformation. With that setup, he noted, the device becomes “a fully capable mobile network diagnostics and penetration testing device.”

NetHunter C-deck 2.1.0 back

Iterating toward a smarter clamshell design

“The first version (v1.0.0) of the device was created with a rugged design in mind,” Gordienko explained. Drawing on his experience using external WiFi adapters via OTG, he aimed to make that setup more convenient. “As a result, the first version featured an asymmetrical shape, corner protection, and a specialized panel for strapping cables and cards,” he said. To give it a bold look, he printed it in black and orange. However, the visual appeal came at a cost. “The assembly process required extensive use of glue,” he noted.

That frustration sparked a redesign. “The second version (v2.0.0) was driven by my frustration with the assembly process of the previous one,” said Gordienko. The updated design had fewer parts while keeping many of the original features related to cable and card management. But new challenges emerged. “The main challenge in this version was printing circular components aligned with the Z-axis of the 3D printer,” he said. This resulted in visible print artifacts and slight deformations, which had to be manually corrected. “If you don’t plan to paint the print, these sanding marks remain visible and affect the final appearance,” he added. Despite the imperfections, the device was fully functional and quickly became part of his daily toolkit.

After testing it in real-world scenarios, Gordienko realized that some of the original design elements were unnecessary. “The OTG cable didn’t need to remain connected all the time, and the plastic cable ties weren’t used,” he said. This insight led to the latest version, v2.1.0, which features a cleaner, symmetrical design and a simplified panel using Velcro ties for attaching external cards. “The initial printing issues were resolved by adjusting the slicer’s print settings and using a higher 3D printing quality,” he said, reflecting a steady refinement process that balanced form, function, and practicality.

NetHunter C-deck v2.1.0 with antenna

Built for the field

The C-deck is well-suited for mobile red teaming or physical engagements. It’s small enough to carry discreetly and light enough to use while standing or walking. There’s no built-in screen or trackpad beyond the phone itself, so the form factor stays minimal. You just open it, pair the keyboard, and get to work.

If you want to learn more, check out the build instructions.

