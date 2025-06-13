New infosec products of the week: June 13, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Contrast Security, Cymulate, Lemony, SpecterOps, Thales, and Vanta.

Lemony mitigates privacy and compliance risks associated with cloud-based AI

With Lemony, different teams can run their own nodes or clusters of nodes and securely connect them. This enables teams to share knowledge across the organization, but only at the depth permitted by defined AI access policies. In other words, teams can tap into the expertise of others while maintaining strict control over what GenAI-generated knowledge is accessible.

Cymulate streamlines threat detection with AI-powered detection engineering assistant

Cymulate releaseed AI-powered detection engineering assistant for security information and event management (SIEM) rule threat coverage validation. By automating the correlation between detection rules and Cymulate attack scenarios leveraging advanced AI analysis, organizations can now ensure their SIEM rules are continuously validated against real-world threats and optimized with precision.

SpecterOps Privilege Zones enables security teams to define logical access boundaries

Privilege Zones enable teams to define custom security boundaries around business-critical resources and enforce least privilege access continuously in on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments.

Vanta AI Agent automates time-consuming GRC workflows

The Vanta AI Agent autonomously handles end-to-end workflows across a company’s entire GRC program including identifying issues and inconsistencies individuals might miss and proactively taking action on their behalf—all while keeping teams informed and in control.

Thales File Activity Monitoring enhances enterprise control over unstructured data

File Activity Monitoring enables security teams to analyze and monitor the activity of unstructured data, including unexpected copying, downloading, and sharing of files such as emails, chat logs, media files, and application logs that can contain sensitive data.

Contrast Northstar pairs runtime data and contextual analysis with AI-powered auto-remediation

With the Northstar release, Security Operations and AppSec teams can see application-layer attacks as they happen, stop them instantly, and auto-remediate active vulnerabilities with the new Contrast AI.