Top solutions to watch after Black Hat USA 2025

Black Hat USA 2025 was packed with innovation, with companies showing off tools built to get ahead of what’s coming next. From smarter offensive security to new ways of spotting attacks faster, the conference had no shortage of exciting developments. Here are some of the products that stood out and could play a big role in where cybersecurity goes from here.

Darwinium launched Beagle and Copilot, two new agentic AI features that simulate adversarial attacks, surface hidden vulnerabilities, and dynamically optimize fraud defenses. As fraudsters increasingly deploy AI agents to evade detection and manipulate digital systems, Darwinium gives defenders their own autonomous AI capabilities, built natively into its behavioral intelligence platform.

SpecterOps has released BloodHound 8.0, the latest iteration of its open-source attack path management platform, featuring major enhancements and expanded capabilities. The release introduces BloodHound OpenGraph, a major advancement in identity attack path management that uncovers attack paths across the entire technology stack. It enables users to ingest data from diverse systems such as GitHub, Snowflake, and Microsoft SQL Server and build tailored threat models that reflect their environments.

Manifest Cyber introduced Manifest AI Risk, the latest module part of the Manifest Platform, designed to help security and compliance teams secure their AI supply chains. The Manifest Platform is already used by Fortune 500 companies and critical government agencies. The module illuminates vulnerabilities, provenance, software dependencies, and legal risks in AI models and their training data.

MIND announced an autonomous DLP platform, enabling security teams to safely use GenAI, go beyond compliance, and automate data protection across all IT environments by reducing manual work and preventing sensitive data leaks.

Cymulate announced the new Cymulate Exposure Management Platform, which validates, prioritizes and optimizes the entire security ecosystem – continuously. The new Cymulate platform unifies exposure data and integrates threat validation results to accelerate existing SecOps, detection engineering and exposure management workflows.