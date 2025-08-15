New infosec products of the week: August 15, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Brivo, Envoy, Prove, Rubrik, and Trellix.

Rubrik Agent Rewind enables organizations to undo mistakes made by agentic AI

Agent Rewind, powered by Predibase AI infrastructure, will enable organizations to undo mistakes made by agentic AI by providing visibility into agents’ actions and enabling enterprises to rewind those changes to applications and data.

Trellix expands data security support to ARM-compatible devices

Trellix DLP Endpoint Complete offers customers protection against data exfiltration from endpoints by stopping data leakage from accidental or intentional data loss, adhering to compliance frameworks, streamlining remediation, and blocking unauthorized devices from installing software on endpoints. Now, customers can extend these benefits beyond x64 processing devices to ARM-compatible endpoints.

Brivo Visitor Management, powered by Envoy, boosts front-desk security

Together, Brivo Visitor Management powered by Envoy merges workplace experience with physical security, eliminating silos and enabling a secure sign-in process that scales from single offices to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Prove Unified Authentication simplifies identity verification

Prove launched Unified Authentication, an authentication solution that passively and persistently recognizes customers, no matter where they appear or how often their devices or credentials change. At its core is the Prove KeySM, a next-generation cryptographic key that is persistently bound to a user’s identity and secured directly on the device.