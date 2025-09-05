DigitalOcean adds Single Sign-On to help businesses centralize user access

DigitalOcean has announced support for Single Sign-On. This integration is designed to provide digital native businesses with secure authentication to their DigitalOcean accounts.

DigitalOcean Single Sign-On (SSO) helps to centralize user access and makes user onboarding and offboarding seamless. It’s built on the industry-standard OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocol, ensuring secure and reliable authentication.

SSO connects your existing Identity Provider (IdP) to DigitalOcean, starting with Okta and expanding to other leading IdPs in the future. For growing, cloud-native teams, SSO provides secure, frictionless access without added complexity or cost.

DigitalOcean includes enterprise-grade control and automated user management in every plan, so your team can focus on building, not managing logins.

Features of Single Sign-on include:

IdP integration & centralized access control: Direct DigitalOcean connection and enforcement of security policies (e.g., MFA, IP restrictions, password policies) through an organization’s existing IdP.

Direct DigitalOcean connection and enforcement of security policies (e.g., MFA, IP restrictions, password policies) through an organization’s existing IdP. Automated user provisioning: Automatically creates new user accounts and assigns roles within DigitalOcean based on IdP group membership upon first login.

Automatically creates new user accounts and assigns roles within DigitalOcean based on IdP group membership upon first login. Role-based access : Aligns identity provider groups with DigitalOcean roles to simplify and automate permissions management.

: Aligns identity provider groups with DigitalOcean roles to simplify and automate permissions management. Automated offboarding: Supports real-time deprovisioning of user access from DigitalOcean when removed from the IdP.

Supports real-time deprovisioning of user access from DigitalOcean when removed from the IdP. Enforcement options: Allows administrators to choose between enforcing SSO-only authentication or permitting a mix of SSO and traditional logins.

“The addition of Single Sign-On underscores DigitalOcean’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade security without enterprise complexity or cost,” said Bratin Saha, Chief Product and Technology Officer, DigitalOcean.

“Unlike other cloud providers that gate SSO and automated user management behind premium tiers, DigitalOcean includes these capabilities for every customer. By making secure authentication and frictionless onboarding a built-in part of our platform, we help growing teams spend less time managing access and more time innovating and scaling,” Saha concluded.