New infosec products of the week: October 10, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Object First, OPSWAT, Radiflow, and Semperis.

OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Drive delivers portable, network-free threat scanning

Purpose-built for critical infrastructure, MetaDefender Drive with Smart Touch is a compact, handheld device featuring physical connectivity controls that eliminate the risk of network-based compromise during operation. The device enables organizations to scan and validate transient assets, including vendor laptops, contractor devices, and other critical devices, ensuring they are threat-free before being introduced into secure environments.

Radiflow360 unifies OT risk, compliance, and response

Radiflow360 targets OT security teams at mid-sized industrial enterprises that need real-time control of their operational environments, but often struggle with manual processes and siloed tools. The platform frees these organizations from the need to juggle multiple systems by unifying intrusion and anomaly detection with the initial phases of asset discovery and risk assessment in a single pane of glass.

Ready1 for Identity Crisis Management restores operations after identity breaches

Semperis released Ready1 for Identity Crisis Management, which combines its Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR), Disaster Recovery for Entra Tenant (DRET), and Identity Forensics and Incident Response (IFIR) services with its enterprise crisis management system, Ready1, to help organizations restore business operations after identity-related cyberattacks.

Ootbi Mini delivers zero trust, immutable data protection

Object First unveiled Ootbi Mini, a new compact immutable storage appliance designed for remote and branch offices, edge environments, and small businesses to ransomware-proof local Veeam backup data.