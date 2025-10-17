New infosec products of the week: October 17, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Aura, Bitsight, Blumira, Cayosoft, Corelight, Netcraft, and Picus Security.

Picus Security uses AI to turn threat intelligence into attack simulations

Picus Security launched new AI-powered breach and attack simulation (BAS) capabilities within the Picus Security Validation Platform. This introduces a new level of speed and intelligence, enabling security teams to create and simulate complex attack scenarios, validate the effectiveness of their defenses and prioritize actions that reduce real-world risk.

Aura enhancements simplify opt-outs and strengthen online privacy

Aura new tools to help consumers reclaim control over their personal information online. The new capabilities automate some of the most time-consuming privacy tasks, including removing personal details from Google search results, opting out of data broker sites, and identifying forgotten or active accounts that may be leaking sensitive data.

Bitsight Brand Intelligence uses AI to detect and takedown impersonation attacks

Bitsight released Bitsight Brand Intelligence, a new module in its cyber threat intelligence application, to empower security and risk teams to detect, triage, and take down brand and executive threats across social media and the open, deep, and dark web.

Blumira rolls out SOC Auto-Focus to streamline threat investigation

Blumira launched SOC Auto-Focus, an AI-powered security investigation tool, alongside enhancements to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program. SOC Auto-Focus is designed to help IT teams and MSPs work smarter, reduce alert fatigue and accelerate incident response through contextual intelligence and expert guidance.

Cayosoft Guardian Protector safeguards Microsoft 365 and hybrid identity systems

Cayosoft introduced Cayosoft Guardian Protector, a free, always-on solution that delivers real-time threat detection, proactive alerts, resolution guidance, and change history for complex Microsoft hybrid identity environments. Cayosoft Guardian Protector provides administrators and security teams with continuous, real-time visibility and control across Active Directory (AD), Entra ID, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Exchange Online.

Corelight unveils AWS Flow Monitoring to eliminate cloud blind spots

Corelight launched Flow Monitoring for AWS environments, expanding network visibility across cloud and on-premises ecosystems through comprehensive analysis of flow data. This new capability addresses critical challenges facing security operations (SOC) teams by delivering visibility across AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environments while reducing SIEM and storage costs by up to 90% compared to traditional raw flow log ingestions.

Netcraft launches Phone Scam Disruption to stop brand impersonation calls and texts

Netcraft unveiled a new solution to help protect organizations’ customers from scam texts and phone calls that impersonate their brand. Netcraft’s Phone Scam Disruption automates the detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers used in impersonation scam campaigns, shutting down threats before they spread.