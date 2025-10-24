New infosec products of the week: October 24, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Axoflow, Elastic, Illumio, Keycard, Netscout and Rubrik.

Axoflow Security Data Layer unifies data pipeline, storage, and analytics for security team

Axoflow has launched its Security Data Layer, extending its pipeline offering with multiple storage solutions. The Security Data Layer addresses challenges in log management, SIEM optimization, pipeline reliability, and data accessibility.

Elastic introduces Agent Builder to simplify AI agent development

Elastic released Agent Builder, a complete set of capabilities powered by Elasticsearch, that makes it easy for developers to build custom AI agents on company data, all within minutes.

Illumio unveils AI Insights Agent to cut alert fatigue and accelerate threat response

Illumio has released Insights Agent, a new capability within Illumio Insights, the company’s AI-driven cloud detection and response (CDR) solution. Agent is an AI-powered, persona-driven guide designed to reduce alert fatigue, accelerate threat detection, and enable containment by delivering real-time, tailored alerts and instant one-click remediation recommendations.

Keycard emerges from stealth with identity and access solution for AI agents

Keycard emerged from stealth with its identity and access platform for AI agents that integrates with organizations’ existing user identity solutions. Keycard’s platform identifies AI agents, lets users assign task-based permissions and dynamically enforces policy while tracking all activity. With Keycard, organizations can deploy AI agents into production with complete trust, knowing they are only capable of performing the intended actions of their users and builders.

NETSCOUT’s KlearSight Sensor delivers visibility into encrypted Kubernetes environments

NETSCOUT announced an innovation designed to meet organizations’ needs for observability within complex cloud environments. The Omnis KlearSight Sensor for Kubernetes (KlearSight) delivers insights into system performance, health, and cost drivers. This solution is built to support dynamic and distributed architectures, environments that are inherently challenging to monitor due to their encrypted nature.

Rubrik Agent Cloud speeds enterprise AI with built-in security and guardrails

Rubrik announced the launch of the Rubrik Agent Cloud to accelerate enterprise AI agent adoption while managing risk of AI deployments. Rubrik Agent Cloud is designed to monitor and audit agentic actions, enforce real-time guardrails for agentic changes, fine-tune agents for accuracy and, undo agent mistakes.