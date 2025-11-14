What happens when employees take control of AI

Executives may debate AI strategy, but many of the advances are happening at the employee level. A recent Moveworks study shows that AI adoption is being led from the ground up, with employees, not senior leaders, driving the change.

The research found that large companies are seeing non-technical employees lead AI projects once limited to IT teams. This shift is changing how technology spreads, how decisions are made, and who shapes the next phase of automation in global enterprises.

What agentic AI means for business

Agentic AI systems now handle multi-step tasks such as onboarding new employees, answering IT questions, and processing finance requests. The technology is moving AI from analysis to execution.

Executives say these tools have already transformed major parts of their operations, and about a third say the change has been complete. What began as small experiments has become part of daily business.

Agentic AI is transforming how business is done (Source: Moveworks)

Leaders admit their organizations still underestimate how deeply AI will reshape the way people work and how teams are organized. In many companies, successful AI projects have started with non-leaders or support staff who took the initiative to solve problems in their own workflows, and several say this has happened more than once.

Employees closest to the work understand what slows them down, so they can identify opportunities for automation that others might overlook. Instead of waiting for approval from above, they are using AI to create their own solutions.

The rise of new roles and skills

Employees taking ownership of AI use are creating new types of roles across the enterprise. Companies are adding positions such as AI project coordinator, prompt writer, and automation manager. IT executives say they have already created new roles to manage AI systems, with others planning to follow.

Executives also expect AI to open career paths for more employees, not just those with technical training. Leadership may increasingly depend on the ability to apply AI to business challenges rather than on management experience.

Employees are adopting AI tools faster than governance and risk frameworks can adapt. Leaders need visibility into where AI is being used, what data it accesses, and how it affects compliance and security.

Security teams will have to shift from restricting AI to enabling its safe use. Employees driving AI projects often have the best understanding of operational needs. Partnering with them can turn potential risks into opportunities to improve processes and reduce friction.

Managing the cultural shift

Executives are rethinking how to measure AI’s impact. Instead of focusing only on efficiency or cost savings, many are looking at how AI changes the way people work and what new capabilities it unlocks. The focus is moving toward visible improvements in how teams operate. When employees can use AI safely and effectively, the entire organization benefits. Measuring outcomes through that lens helps balance innovation with accountability.

“Viewing agentic AI as just another IT project misses the seismic shift happening across the enterprise. The future of work won’t be created by those who bring in the most tools or apps. It will be built by those who eliminate friction and empower employees to work efficiently and easily,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks.

Executives agree their companies still don’t fully understand how much AI is changing their operations and workforce. The question is no longer whether employees will accept AI, most already have. The challenge is managing the mix of enthusiasm, experimentation, and risk that comes with it.

Leaders can help by promoting awareness around data handling, model bias, and automation. Training and communication matter as much as technical safeguards. The goal is to make AI use secure while still allowing creativity to thrive.

