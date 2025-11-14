New infosec products of the week: November 14, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Action1, Avast, Cyware, Firewalla, and Nokod Security.

Action1 addresses Intune gaps with patching and risk-based vulnerability prioritization

Action1 announced new integrations that extend Microsoft Intune with advanced patching and vulnerability management. The enhancements close security and compliance gaps in Intune by adding comprehensive third-party application patching, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, and real-time visibility across Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Avast delivers AI-powered protection for Android and iOS

Avast launched Scam Guardian and Scam Guardian Pro for mobile devices. Building on the desktop product, this mobile expansion brings in AI-powered scam protection directly to people’s smartphones and tablets.

Cyware enhances cyber defense with AI Fabric merging generative and agentic AI

Cyware Quarterback AI receives a major upgrade, described as an AI Fabric that weaves together a set of generative, agentic and in-product AI capabilities designed to accelerate threat intelligence and security operations workflows.

Firewalla unveils MSP 2.9 to simplify multi-device network management

Firewalla has announced the release of MSP 2.9, the latest update to its Managed Security Portal (MSP). The update is now available to all MSP Early Access users. Firewalla MSP is a web-based platform designed for security and infosec professionals to manage multiple Firewalla devices. Version 2.9 introduces new features and improvements to simplify network management, enhance security, and give IT teams greater control.

Nokod Security launches Adaptive Agent Security to protect AI agents across the entire ADLC

Nokod Security announced the launch of Adaptive Agent Security, a solution that delivers real-time visibility, governance, and protection from threats across the Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC).