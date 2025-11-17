The next tech divide is written in AI diffusion

AI is spreading faster than any major technology in history, according to a Microsoft report. More than 1.2 billion people have used an AI tool within three years of the first mainstream releases. The growth is fast, but it puts uneven pressure on governments, industries, and security teams.

Adoption grows at record speed

The internet, radio, and smartphone all grew quickly. AI has grown faster. Adoption is strongest in countries that invested early in connectivity and digital literacy. In the UAE and Singapore, more than half of working age adults use AI tools. The UAE stands at 59.4%. Singapore stands at 58.6%. These countries built digital infrastructure over several decades, and that preparation now produces some of the highest usage rates in the world.

Where electricity is reliable, broadband accessible, and digital competency common, AI use rises. Where these foundations are weak, adoption slows. Nearly four billion people live without the basic conditions needed to use AI systems. This gap will influence economic development, workforce readiness, and access to AI powered security tools.

The North South divide deepens

Average adoption in the Global North is roughly twice as high as adoption in the Global South. Many countries in Sub Saharan Africa and parts of Asia remain below 10% usage across national populations.

The data shows that GDP per capita predicts adoption better than any other factor. Once a country falls below twenty thousand dollars per person, AI use declines. These countries often lack stable power, dependable broadband, and broad digital skills programs. The result is a widening diffusion gap that will shape how organizations build and protect technology across different regions.

A company operating in both high and low adoption regions will see marked differences in employee behavior. In some locations, workers may use AI tools daily. In others, teams may not have the skills or infrastructure to rely on the same capabilities. These differences affect training, hiring, insider risk management, and the design of security controls.

Language becomes a security issue

AI models perform best in high resource languages. English dominates the open web even though only about 5% of the world speaks it as a first language. When a country uses a language that has limited digital content, AI systems struggle to interpret user input. This leads to lower adoption even when income levels and connectivity are similar to peer countries.

Countries where low resource languages dominate show adoption rates about twenty percent lower than countries that use high resource languages. This gap affects the quality of AI powered workflows, including translation, onboarding, policy guidance, and automated support. It also affects how well AI based monitoring or classification tools function in environments where local languages are underrepresented in model training data. If an AI system cannot process input accurately, its value declines and the risk of user error rises.

Builders and users move at different speeds

The report groups the AI ecosystem into frontier builders, infrastructure builders, and users. Frontier builders create advanced models. Infrastructure builders operate the data centers and cloud platforms that support training and inference. Users apply AI in real environments. These groups are advancing at different speeds, and the imbalance shapes how AI spreads.

Frontier builders continue to push performance. Only seven countries produce frontier level models, yet the gap between them is narrowing. The United States leads with GPT 5. China trails by less than six months. France, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Israel follow within roughly a year. Earlier technology cycles saw national advantages last longer. The current development moves quickly, which reduces the time organizations have to adjust.

Infrastructure builders show even more concentration. The United States and China host close to 86% of global data center capacity. These facilities power both the training of new models and the use of existing ones. Concentration in two countries introduces constraints for many regions. Latency, compliance rules, data residency needs, and cross border exposure all influence the ability to scale AI.

Users make up the broadest part of the ecosystem. The report uses aggregated Windows telemetry and market data to estimate global usage. Adoption rises quickly in high income regions, then slows as structural barriers appear. The findings show how much adoption depends on basic digital readiness. When electricity, connectivity, or digital skills fall below key thresholds, usage drops.