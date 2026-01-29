Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: January 2026

This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.

OpenAEV: Open-source adversarial exposure validation platform

OpenAEV is an open source platform designed to plan, run, and review cyber adversary simulation campaigns used by security teams. The project focuses on organizing exercises that blend technical actions with operational and human response elements, all managed through a single system.

StackRox: Open-source Kubernetes security platform

Security teams spend a lot of time stitching together checks across container images, running workloads, and deployment pipelines. The work often happens under time pressure, with engineers trying to keep clusters stable while meeting internal policy requirements. The StackRox open source project sits in that space, offering a Kubernetes security platform that teams can run and adapt on their own.

pfSense: Open-source firewall and routing platform

Firewalls, VPN access, and traffic rules need steady attention, often with limited budgets and staff. In that context, the open source pfSense Community Edition (CE) continues to show up in production environments, supported by a long-standing user community.

AuraInspector: Open-source tool to audit Salesforce Aura access control misconfigurations

Google and its Mandiant threat intelligence unit have released AuraInspector, an open-source tool aimed at auditing data access paths in Salesforce Experience Cloud applications. The tool focuses on the Aura framework, which underpins many Salesforce user interfaces and plays a central role in how data is retrieved and displayed.

Bandit: Open-source tool designed to find security issues in Python code

Bandit is an open-source tool that scans Python source code for security issues that show up in everyday development. Many security teams and developers use it as a quick way to spot risky coding patterns early in the lifecycle, especially in projects that already rely on automated linting and testing.

Brakeman: Open-source vulnerability scanner for Ruby on Rails applications

Brakeman is an open-source security scanner used by teams that build applications with Ruby on Rails. The tool focuses on application code and configuration, giving developers and security teams a way to identify common classes of web application risk during development and testing.

CERT UEFI Parser: Open-source tool exposes UEFI architecture to uncover vulnerabilities

CERT UEFI Parser, a new open-source security analysis tool from the CERT Coordination Center has been released to help researchers and defenders examine the structure of Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) software and identify classes of vulnerabilities that are often difficult to study.

Must read:

Subscribe to the Help Net Security ad-free monthly newsletter to stay informed on the essential open-source cybersecurity tools. Subscribe here!