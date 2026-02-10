AI-driven scams are eroding trust in calls, messages, and meetings

In this Help Net Security video, Miguel Fornés, Governance and Compliance Manager at Surfshark, discusses how AI is changing social engineering attacks. He describes how tasks that once took weeks, such as research and targeting, are now automated and cheap. This shift has lowered the skills and cost needed to run scams and phishing campaigns. Attackers use AI agents to gather open source data and hold live conversations with victims without human help.

Fornés also looks at deepfakes in calls and meetings, where audio and video can no longer be trusted. He references a case where a finance worker was tricked into sending millions after meeting fake executives.

Because human senses are no longer enough, he stresses the need for procedures, checks, and shared verification methods. He also discusses tools like content provenance standards and safe words.