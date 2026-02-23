Perplexity AI lands on Samsung’s next Galaxy lineup

Samsung will add Perplexity to its upcoming Galaxy S26 devices as part of its Galaxy AI multi-agent ecosystem expansion. The company is expected to officially unveil the new Galaxy S26 lineup at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026.

Users will be able to access Perplexity through quick-access controls, such as pressing and holding the side button, or by using the voice wake phrase “Hey, Plex.”

Perplexity’s AI agent will be embedded across several native Galaxy apps, including Samsung Notes, Clock, Gallery, Reminder, and Calendar, as well as selected third-party apps. Samsung did not specify which third-party apps will be supported.

The integration is designed to help users move between tasks without manually managing individual apps in multi-step workflows.

“We’ve been committed to building an open and inclusive integrated AI ecosystem that gives users more choice, flexibility and control to get complex tasks done quickly and easily,” Won-Joon Choi, President, COO and Head of the R&D Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said.

“Galaxy AI acts as an orchestrator, bringing together different forms of AI into a single, natural, cohesive experience,” Choi added.

With the addition of Perplexity, Samsung is expanding Galaxy AI to support multiple integrated agents, allowing users to choose the option that best fits their preferences, needs, and routines.