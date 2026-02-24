Arctic Wolf acquires Sevco Security to advance proactive exposure management

Arctic Wolf has acquired Sevco Security, integrating Sevco’s cloud-native technology into the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform. This integration unifies asset intelligence, vulnerability context, and security control coverage to give organizations a continuous, consolidated view of exposures across hybrid environments and enables faster, more precise identification, prioritization, and remediation of risk.

Organizations seeking to move from reactive defense to a more proactive security posture increasingly view exposure management as a critical capability. Security teams cannot get ahead of threats without a continuously updated understanding of what assets exist, how they are exposed, and which weaknesses pose the most significant risk to their resilience. Sevco was built to address this challenge by providing an authoritative system of record for assets and exposures, helping teams move from static vulnerability lists to prioritized, outcome-driven action.

“You cannot take a proactive approach to security without managing exposure and risk,” said Dan Schiappa, president of technology and services, Arctic Wolf. “In our view Sevco’s recognition as a Visionary by Gartner validates the approach they have taken to asset intelligence and exposure assessment. By adding Sevco to Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of solutions, we intend to give customers and MSPs the clarity and context they need to act earlier, prioritize effectively, and verify that risk is being reduced.”

The shift toward proactive security is driving increased demand for exposure management as organizations contend with expanding attack surfaces and rising operational risk. In the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, Gartner predicts, “By 2027, organizations that integrate exposure assessment data into IT and business workflows will experience 30 percent less unplanned downtime from exploited vulnerabilities than those relying on isolated vulnerability management tools.”

The addition of Sevco Security to the Aurora Platform creates a powerful complement to Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, giving customers a unified, real-time perspective on assets and exposures across their attack surfaces. Together, these capabilities provide end‑to‑end visibility, smarter prioritization informed by exposure context, and streamlined remediation workflows that help organizations advance toward proactive security, all without adding operational complexity.

“Sevco was built to give security teams an authoritative, real-time view of every asset and exposure,” said J.J. Guy, CEO, Sevco Security. “Joining Arctic Wolf accelerates our mission and brings our platform’s strengths to organizations that need unified visibility, smarter prioritization, and verifiable remediation as part of their security operations.”