Samsung’s Galaxy S26 turns privacy into a visible and invisible feature

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is out, offering plenty of security features that protect personal data while providing users with transparency and control over how their information is used. The feature that grabbed the spotlight is the built-in Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra model, designed to help keep on-screen activity out of view in public places.

Privacy Display

“Privacy Display goes beyond anything previously available on mobile devices, with hardware and software working together to protect privacy without compromising the viewing experience,” the company said in the announcement.

The integrated Privacy Display controls pixel light dispersion to reduce visibility from side angles during use. The display maintains viewing quality during standard operation and restricts side-angle visibility when activated, including during transitions between portrait and landscape orientation.

Users can choose when the feature activates, such as during PIN, pattern, or password entry or when opening selected apps, and can adjust privacy levels depending on the situation.

Partial Screen Privacy limits the visibility of notification pop-ups. Maximum Privacy Protection applies a higher level of side-angle restriction with limited impact on power consumption or device performance.

“It almost feels a little bit like magic when you’re seeing it for the first time. But the issue is because this works by effectively turning off half the pixels in your phone the moment you activate privacy display, you can see your screen’s resolution taking a nose dive,” YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss explained.

“While your screen does pretty effectively look almost unreadable to others, it also loses some readability and brightness because there’s fewer pixels shining for you too.”

Software-based security and encryption enhancements

The Galaxy S26 series includes additional software-based security measures that operate in the background.

AI-powered Call Screening identifies unknown callers and provides a summary of their intent to assist with call management.

Privacy Alerts use ML to notify users in real time when apps with device administrator privileges attempt to access sensitive data such as precise location, call logs, or contacts, enabling more informed permission management.

Private Album, integrated into the Gallery app, enables users to conceal selected photos and videos without the need for a separate folder or a Samsung Account login.

Samsung also expanded post-quantum cryptography protections to system processes, including software verification and firmware protection. Updates to Knox Matrix extend protection across connected Galaxy devices, introducing PQC-enabled end-to-end encryption for additional services such as eSIM transfers and providing better visibility into firmware update status through the Security Status of Your Devices feature.