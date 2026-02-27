Microsoft taps ASUS and Dell for the Windows 365 Cloud PC strategy

Microsoft is adding two new Windows 365 Cloud PC devices, the ASUS NUC 16 for Windows 365 and the Dell Pro Desktop for Windows 365, expanding hardware options for its cloud-based desktop service. Both devices are scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2026, with distribution varying by region and model.

The two devices join Windows 365 Link, Microsoft’s first Cloud PC device, which launched in April 2025.

Details for both products remain limited. Here’s what we know so far.

The ASUS NUC 16 for Windows 365 is a 0.7-liter mini PC designed for flexible deployment, including mounting behind a display, with support for up to three monitors via HDMI and USB-C.

The Dell Pro Desktop for Windows 365 is a compact, fanless system with multiple connectivity and mounting options, also supporting up to three displays.

“All Cloud PC devices boot directly to Windows 365, enabling users to work securely on a familiar Windows desktop in the Microsoft Cloud with responsive, high-fidelity experiences. They are simple and familiar to manage using Microsoft Intune and come preinstalled with a small, locked-down operating system, Windows CPC, that receives automatic updates,” the company said in the blog post.

Microsoft also announced updates to the Windows CPC operating system scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. The changes include support for pairing Bluetooth devices during the out-of-box setup process and tenant branding options such as custom wallpapers, logos and organization names on the sign-in screen.