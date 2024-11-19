Windows 365 Link Cloud PC: Connect securely to Windows 365

Microsoft unveiled Windows 365 Link, their first purpose-built Cloud PC device for instant, secure connection to Windows 365.

Sign-in screen with USB security key option (Source: Microsoft)

Windows 365 Link prioritizes security

“We have heard concerns from IT pros about the vulnerability of endpoints that store local data, house applications, and allow users administrative privileges on devices,” said Microsoft.

Windows 365 Link features a secure, locked-down OS with no local data, apps, or admin rights, reducing the attack surface and thwarting potential threats. It supports passwordless authentication via Microsoft Entra ID, allowing users to sign in with MFA through the Microsoft Authenticator app, a QR code passkey, or a FIDO USB security key.

To enhance security, default security baseline policies are automatically enabled. Features such as Secure Boot, a dedicated Trusted Platform Module, Hypervisor Code Integrity, BitLocker encryption, and the Microsoft Defender for Endpoint sensor remain permanently active, ensuring robust protection for the device.

Back view of Windows 365 Link (Source: Microsoft)

Size and ports

Windows 365 Link is a compact and lightweight device that is 120 mm x 120 mm x 30 mm (4.72 inches x 4.72 inches x 1.18 inches), making it convenient to place on a desk, or mount behind a monitor.

The device has three USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 port, one HDMI port, one DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack, an ethernet port, a Kensington lock port, and a port for the power cord. It also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Prerequisites to use Windows 365 Link

Organizations must be using Windows 365 with Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Entra ID.

Availability

Windows 365 Link is now available in preview in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It will be available for purchase at $349 starting April 2025.