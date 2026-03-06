New infosec products of the week: March 6, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Beazley Security, Push Security, Samsung, and Tufin.

Samsung brings Digital Home Key to Samsung Wallet, extending secure access to the home

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of Digital Home Key, a new feature within Samsung Wallet built on Aliro, a standardized smart lock access protocol that enables Samsung Galaxy users to unlock compatible smart door locks using their smartphone. This feature expands Samsung Wallet’s digital key capabilities beyond vehicles to the home, offering a secure and convenient way for users to unlock their homes.

Beazley Exposure Management platform identifies external exposures and prioritizes cyber risk

Beazley Security has announced its Exposure Management product, which delivers continuous, automated discovery and intelligence-driven exposure notifications to help security teams accelerate risk mitigation in an era where AI-assisted attackers have compressed the time between vulnerability disclosure, weaponization, and exploitation.

Tufin’s AI-powered tools simplify network security operations

Tufin announced its latest AI-powered innovations, enabling customers to utilize its Unified Control Plane to accelerate issue resolution, reduce operational friction, and limit risk – even as network complexity continues to grow. Four new AI-powered assistants have been launched, covering rules, devices, compliance exceptions, and access requests. Built on the company’s embedded AI engine, TufinAI, these innovations are designed to accelerate network security operations, simplify intricate workflows, and improve operational efficiency across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Push Security adds malicious browser extension detection to block threats in employee browsers

Push Security has announced new malicious browser extension detection and blocking capabilities within its browser-based security platform. The feature enables organizations to automatically block known-bad extensions from running in employee browsers.