No more soft play, President Trump warns in new cyber strategy

The White House released “President Trump’s Cyber Strategy for America,” a policy framework outlining the administration’s priorities for maintaining U.S. leadership in cyberspace.

The seven-page cyber strategy commits to a coordinated, government-wide response to cyber threats that extends beyond cyberspace and relies on close cooperation with allies, industry, and academia.

“This strategy builds on President Trump’s actions to date and requires a level of coordination, commitment, and political will never before marshalled against cyber threats,” the White House said in the announcement.

The government said it will step up action against adversaries by dismantling malicious networks, pursuing hackers and espionage operatives, and imposing sanctions on foreign entities tied to cyber activity. A special focus is placed on outcompeting adversaries that sell low-cost AI and digital technologies described as embedding censorship, surveillance, and ideological bias.

“The new strategy will not tinker at the edges or apply partial measures and ambiguous strategies that neglect the growing number and severity of cyber threats,” the document states.

Protecting U.S. AI infrastructure, including data centers, and advancing AI security capabilities form part of a broader national effort.

The government aims to simplify cyber regulations to “reduce compliance burdens, address liability, and better align regulators and industry globally.”

The plan also calls for accelerating the modernization, defensibility, and resilience of federal information systems by implementing cybersecurity best practices, post-quantum cryptography, zero-trust architecture, and cloud migration.

America’s cyber workforce is “a strategic asset that protects the American people, the homeland, and the American way of life,” President Trump said, describing it as essential to national security and economic strength.

To support that goal, the government plans to remove barriers that hinder coordination among industry, academia, government, and the military in developing a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce.

The president sent a direct warning that actions against U.S. interests will carry consequences.