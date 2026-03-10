Teen crew caught selling DDoS attack tools

Seven minors who distributed online programs designed to facilitate DDoS attacks have been identified by Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime (CBZC). They were between 12 and 16 at the time of the crime.

CBZC officer during a cybercrime investigation (Source: Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime)

According to investigators, using the tools they administered, the minors attacked popular websites, including auction and sales portals, IT domains, hosting services and accommodation booking sites. The activity was profit-driven, with the suspects earning money from the operation.

Authorities traced the case back to last year when investigators identified a 14-year-old suspect from the Masovian Voivodeship as an administrator of tools used to carry out DDoS attacks.

Further analysis led to the identification of additional individuals, and operations were later conducted across four regions, including Masovian, Lublin, Łódź and Greater Poland, targeting six minors.

During the investigation, police uncovered attack infrastructure at the minors’ homes and seized mobile phones, storage devices, computers, hard drives, a ledger and handwritten records. Evidence shows the suspects knew each other, maintained regular contact and cooperated in administering and using the tools.

“Due to the age of the suspects, the materials from the activities carried out will be forwarded to the locally competent family courts, which will decide on the fate of the minors,” the CBZC said in an announcement.