Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 17, 2026

Application Security DevSecOps Specialist

NTT DATA | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security DevSecOps Specialist, you will integrate security into CI/CD pipelines using tools such as SAST, DAST, SCA, secret scanning, and container scanning to ensure secure software delivery. You will conduct code security reviews, triage findings, and collaborate with developers to remediate vulnerabilities and promote secure coding practices.

CISO

Somnetics | India | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and enforce information security policies, governance, and risk frameworks while securing networks, systems, cloud infrastructure, and organizational data. You will lead risk assessments, security audits, vulnerability management, and incident response activities.

CISO

Cloudinary | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and maintain the company’s information security strategy, policies, and long-term roadmap for both production environments and internal enterprise systems. You will lead security risk assessments, mitigation planning, and ongoing monitoring while overseeing incident response planning and execution.

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CISO

Starburst | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will define and execute a long-term security strategy aligned with engineering and business goals while building and scaling a security organization that supports company growth. You will embed security into engineering processes, including cloud architecture, DevSecOps, data governance, and AI/ML features, while promoting secure development practices that maintain innovation speed.

CISO

Genesee County | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will be responsible for leading and maintaining Genesee County’s enterprise information security and risk management program. You will provide strategic oversight of cybersecurity, data protection, regulatory compliance, business continuity, and technology risk across all County departments while developing and implementing a county-wide security strategy aligned with business objectives and legal requirements.

Control Systems and Cybersecurity Assistant

Bizzdesign | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Control Systems and Cybersecurity Assistant, you will support the design, deployment, and maintenance of industrial and enterprise control systems while monitoring networks for anomalies and potential security threats. You will assist with vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, support the implementation of cybersecurity controls aligned with ISO 27001, NIST, and IEC 62443, and maintain documentation of system architectures, configurations, and incident reports.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

Kloeckner Metals | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will be be responsible for strengthening security across cloud (Azure/M365), on-premises, and hybrid environments by improving detection, SIEM use cases, logging, and vulnerability management. You will support incident response, oversee endpoint and identity security, and help maintain secure configurations, network segmentation, and remote access controls.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Harmattan AI | France | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will lead security operations and incident response by coordinating with the managed SOC (MSSP), reviewing alerts, investigating incidents, and driving containment, remediation, and post-incident analysis. You will maintain and improve incident response plans, track relevant threat intelligence, conduct proactive threat hunting, and perform digital forensics when required.

Cyber Security Architect

The University of Queensland | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will design secure solution architectures and governance processes aligned with cybersecurity strategy and standards. You will monitor emerging technologies and threats to inform security roadmaps and provide expert guidance to architects and business stakeholders on security requirements and best practices.

Cyber Security Engineer (Palo Alto Certified)

Dipole Group | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer (Palo Alto Certified), you will design, deploy, and maintain Palo Alto Networks NGFW platforms while managing firewall policies, NAT rules, and security profiles such as Threat Prevention, URL Filtering, and Application Control. You will support firewall rule reviews, policy optimization, and ensure compliance with enterprise security standards.

Cyber Security Manager

Dains Accountants & Advisers | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will lead the development and implementation of security policies, standards, and procedures aligned with business and regulatory requirements. You will work closely with the outsourced SOC to ensure effective threat monitoring, incident response, and continuous improvement of security operations.

Embedded Security Engineer

Skild AI | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Embedded Security Engineer, you will conduct threat modeling and security assessments of critical assets while identifying vulnerabilities in key software components. You will develop and implement technical mitigations, maintain security test cases, and continuously update threat models to reflect evolving risks and changes in the business environment.

Head of Information Security GRC

IFCO SYSTEMS | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Information Security GRC, you will oversee and improve information security policies, standards, governance, and risk management frameworks. You will coordinate cyber risk management across asset and risk owners, ensure compliance with regulatory and certification requirements such as ISO standards, and maintain audit readiness.

Principal Cybersecurity Officer for Gas Services

Siemens Energy | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Cybersecurity Officer for Gas Services, you will drive cybersecurity resilience across the portfolio of products, solutions, services, production sites, and business-managed IT. You will define and implement the global cybersecurity strategy for the project entity business while supporting the Executive Vice President in fulfilling cybersecurity responsibilities.

Security Architect

Transmit Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will design and evolve the security architecture for our SaaS services. You will reduce security risks by conducting architectural reviews and threat modeling, guiding application security and DevSecOps programs, integrating security into the SDLC, and delivering application security training in close collaboration with development and DevOps teams.

Senior Application Security Developer

atVenu | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Developer, you will support the development of a mature vulnerability management program aligned with PCI DSS and SOC 2 requirements. You will conduct vulnerability assessments, security audits, penetration testing, and code reviews using automated tools and manual analysis.

Senior Cyber Security Specialist

Wolters Kluwer | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Specialist, you will handle security incidents by applying incident response procedures, assessing events, and classifying incidents based on risk. You will design and execute vulnerability assessments across cloud infrastructures, analyze impacts, support remediation, and guide development teams on proper fixes.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

B. Braun New Ventures | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will ensure product security from both regulatory and practical perspectives by defining cybersecurity requirements aligned with project and company goals. You will support secure software architecture, guide security testing for commercial medical products, and help teams meet cybersecurity standards efficiently.

Senior Information Security Analyst – SIEM Engineer

McKesson | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Analyst – SIEM Engineer, you will design, implement, and support SIEM and SOAR solutions in a highly available, distributed environment. You will configure and troubleshoot SIEM components across on-premises and cloud platforms, integrate new data sources, and develop SIEM detection content.

Senior Security Engineer

Aha! | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will identify application security threats early and implement effective mitigations. You will maintain and improve security code scanning tools, contribute to application security testing, and promote secure development practices by developing and sharing secure coding patterns internally.

Senior SOC Analyst

Ansen Technology | UAE | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior SOC Analyst, you will investigate security incidents using SIEM, big data tools, packet analysis, and data visualization techniques. You will ensure incidents are handled within SLA, conduct proactive threat hunting, and analyze suspicious activity to distinguish real threats from benign events.

Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst

ADM | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will be responsible for collecting, analyzing, and producing tactical, operational, and strategic threat intelligence for the organization. You will prioritize intelligence work, synthesize information from multiple sources, and deliver clear analytical conclusions.

SOC Analyst L3

Sanganan IT Solutions | India | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Analyst L3, you will lead advanced threat hunting using KQL, MITRE ATT&CK, and behavioral analytics while developing detection content across SIEM and EDR platforms. You will analyze telemetry, refine detection logic, and coordinate log source visibility and high-fidelity use case development.

Software Security Engineer

MBDA | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Software Security Engineer, you will guide security throughout the product lifecycle, from design to deployment and ongoing support. You will provide security expertise to development and project teams on architecture, coding practices, design patterns, and security best practices. You will also support technology selection, conduct security assessments and risk analyses of software systems, identify vulnerabilities, and develop mitigation strategies.

Vulnerability Scanning Deployment Specialist

Bank of America | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Scanning Deployment Specialist, you will support global vulnerability identification through follow-the-sun operations by executing automated and custom scanning routines across infrastructure. You will participate in incident response with control owners and remediation teams while helping optimize and maintain resilient scanning platforms.