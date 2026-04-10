New infosec products of the week: April 10, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Advenica, Intruder, Mallory, and Secureframe.

Mallory brings contextual threat intelligence to security operations

Mallory is launching an AI-native threat intelligence platform that monitors thousands of threat sources, contextualizes them against your actual attack surface, and puts that intelligence to work across hunting, detection, and exposure management use cases. One platform. Answers, not alerts.

Secureframe expands Comply with User Access Reviews for automated governance

Secureframe has announced the launch of User Access Reviews, a new capability within Secureframe Comply. Access reviews are the primary mechanism organizations use to validate that the right people have the appropriate access, but the process has historically been manual, fragmented, and difficult to audit. Most teams still conduct access reviews using exported spreadsheets and email threads, creating accountability gaps and leaving security incidents waiting to happen.

Intruder expands cloud security with agentless container image scanning

Intruder has announced the release of Container Image Scanning, a new upgrade to its cloud security capabilities that automatically scans container images for vulnerabilities, granting customers actionable insight into container risk without deploying and maintaining scanning agents across their estates.

Advenica’s File Scanner Kiosk scans USB media for malware

Advenica announced the File Scanner Kiosk, a system that scans USB media for malware and helps businesses reduce infection risk. With the reliance on external media for file transfers, organisations face increased vulnerability to malware. The File Scanner Kiosk addresses this challenge by providing an automated, reliable, and efficient way to scan USB media for malware before they enter a secure network. The system uses advanced antivirus technologies to detect and alert users to potential threats, ensuring file transfers and uninterrupted operations.