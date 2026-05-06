Chrome on Android can now hide your exact location from websites

Google is improving location privacy features that give users more control over sharing their location. On Chrome for Android, users can now choose to share their approximate location with websites instead of their precise location.

Approximate location sharing (Source: Google)

“We know that location-based web functionality is useful and some use cases require precise location — if, for example, you’re placing a delivery order or trying to find the closest ATM to your office. However, other use cases may only need your approximate location — like getting access to local weather and news,” Archit Agarwal, Product Manager at Chrome, explained.

Users can still share their precise location when needed, including for navigation and other services that require exact coordinates. Google also plans to expand the feature to desktop in the coming months.

The company said it plans to release new APIs for web developers that will allow them to request approximate location data or specify when precise location is required. Google encouraged developers to review their location requirements and request precise location access only when necessary for site functionality.