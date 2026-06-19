Google sets timeline for Android developer verification enforcement

Android’s developer verification protections will take effect on September 30, 2026, starting with users in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Developers distributing apps through participating stores in those markets must complete the verification process by the deadline. Google Play, HONOR App Market, OPPO App Market, Galaxy Store, Palm Store, V-Appstore, and GetApps will begin verifying app installations, with expansion to certified Android devices globally planned for 2027.

Google introduced Android developer verification last year and launched app registration in March, linking apps to verified identities. The initiative makes it harder for malicious actors to distribute harmful apps anonymously.

New APIs streamline app registration

Google is launching a suite of developer-requested APIs to help developers register apps in bulk or directly through CI/CD pipelines.

“The Android Developer ID Status API will let you check if a package name has already been registered, and the Android Developer Console API will let you register and manage package names directly within your development environment,” Matthew Forsythe, Director of Product Management, Android App Safety, said.

Both APIs support OAuth delegation, allowing third-party platforms, such as Android app stores, to perform these operations on behalf of developers. Google plans to roll out the APIs over the coming months.

What’s next

Starting this month, Google is rolling out a new system service that will be automatically installed on most Android devices. It will be used later this year to verify developer registration.

The Android Developer ID Status API will launch globally in July 2026, while early access for the Android Developer Console API will begin the same month. Google will open early access to limited distribution accounts in Android Developer Console. This new type of Android developer account is designed for students, hobbyists, and learners, allowing them to share apps with up to 20 devices without a government-issued ID or a fee.

Limited distribution accounts and the Android Developer Console API will launch globally in August 2026. Google will introduce an advanced flow for installing apps from unverified developers. It includes security checkpoints designed to resist coercion scams while allowing power users to continue sideloading apps from unverified developers.

Under the new requirements, only apps registered by verified developers can be installed and updated on certified Android devices from September 30, 2026. Unregistered apps can still be sideloaded through Android Debug Bridge (adb) or the advanced flow.

Google said most Play developers have already completed verification, and more than 99% of apps have been registered. They can check their verification status in Play Console and register any apps that were not automatically registered.