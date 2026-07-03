New infosec products of the week: July 3, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Digi International, iboss, Jamf, and Netzilo.

Digi International’s DANI automates network diagnostics and device management

Digi International has announced the launch of DANI, the Digi Artificial Network Intelligence agent, a purpose-built AI network operations agent natively embedded in a networking device management platform, Digi Remote Manager (DRM). Embedded directly within DRM as a value-added service, DANI enables network operators and managed service providers to monitor and diagnose network issues, identify root causes and surface recommended actions through a single conversational interface.

Jamf enables AI Governance and shadow AI detection on Mac

Jamf has announced general availability of AI Governance, a new capability within Jamf for Mac that enables IT and security teams to discover actively-used AI tools, enforce policy controls, and generate audit-ready reporting.

Netzilo adds runtime governance for AI agents across major platforms

Netzilo has announced expanded AI agent governance and runtime enforcement capabilities for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and other major AI agent harnesses. Netzilo AIDR builds a runtime graph of agent behavior, including tool calls, file reads, network requests, skill acquisitions, and multi-stage action sequences. The platform correlates behaviors that may appear harmless in isolation but indicate risk when viewed together, helping security teams detect threats such as prompt injection, indirect prompt injection, tool poisoning, capability hijacking, privilege escalation, and multi-stage data exfiltration.

New iboss platform gives organizations instant visibility into AI tools and usage

iboss has launched the AI Security Platform, a new service that gives any organization visibility into the AI tools its people are using, free of charge. The platform tracks prompts, sessions, users, and risk in real time across ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and dozens of other services, covering both browser-based tools and desktop AI applications such as Cursor.