New infosec products of the week: July 24, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Astelia, Druva, Swimlane, and ThreatDown.

Druva brings backup, recovery and governance to AI workloads

Druva has announced Druva AI Resilience, a new approach that helps organizations recover, govern, and defend the systems, activity, and context behind AI-powered work. The launch introduces new and expanded capabilities for Microsoft Copilot, Claude Code, Druva Model Context Protocol (MCP), and Dru SRE Agent for agentic service reliability with expanded Dru MetaGraph functionality.

ThreatDown expands security visibility to AI tools and machine identities

ThreatDown has announced a synchronized expansion of its AI and identity security capabilities to protect organizations from emerging, unmanaged risks. The company launched AI visibility, giving security and managed service provider (MSP) teams a full inventory of the AI tools running across their environments, while simultaneously extending its ITDR capabilities to secure non-human identities (NHI).

Astelia extends reachability analysis with agentic AI for vulnerability management

Astelia has added agentic capabilities to its reachability analysis platform as organizations face shrinking exploit windows and the growing challenge of managing vulnerabilities. Astelia’s agentic workflow is designed to give those teams greater operational scale by automating repetitive analysis and coordination tasks while preserving human oversight where security decisions matter most.

Swimlane AI SOC automates security operations for MSSPs

Swimlane AI SOC automates alert handling, so analysts can support more clients each without adding headcount, drive down the price per case, all while improving customer outcomes. For MSSPs managing rising alert volumes, increasingly complex customer environments and growing margin pressure, that shift changes what’s actually possible to profitably support. Swimlane AI SOC also replaces costly, one-off professional services builds with a standardized operating model that accelerates onboarding, improves analyst efficiency, and scales managed security services without scaling headcount at the same rate.