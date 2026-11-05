Apple is bringing harmful content checks to iCloud link sharing with potential account penalties

Apple will begin checking iCloud content shared using the “Anyone with the link” option for harmful material in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS 27.3 or later.

When sharing content stored in iCloud, users can choose “Share a Link” or “Send a Copy.” Those who choose “Share a Link” can restrict access to people they invite or approve, or allow anyone with the link to access the content.

Choosing “Anyone with the link” makes the content accessible to anyone who has the link, including Apple. The content is not end-to-end encrypted, even if its owner or other participants have Advanced Data Protection enabled.

“If you try to upload harmful content, Apple reserves the right to move, refuse, modify, remove, or delete the content at any time,” the company said.

Apple may also block or disable a user’s account, prevent the associated email address or phone number from being used to create a new Apple Account, and involve law enforcement if necessary.