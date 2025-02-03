How to use iCloud Private Relay for enhanced privacy

iCloud Private Relay, included with an iCloud+ subscription, enhances your privacy while browsing the web in Safari.

When this feature is enabled, the traffic leaving your iPhone is encrypted and routed through two separate internet relays. This ensures that websites cannot view your IP address or exact location, while also stopping network providers from tracking your browsing activity in Safari.

iCloud Private Relay’s path through multiple relays (Source: Apple)

To see iCloud Private Relay in action on your iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Open the Settings on your iPhone and select iCloud.

In the iCloud settings, scroll down to find the Private Relay option.

To turn on Private Relay, slide the switch to green.

In IP Address Location, you can choose from the following options:

Maintain general location (for example, to see local content in Safari)

Use country and time zone (to make your location more obscure)

You can visit a website that checks your IP address and location to check if it works. You should see a different IP address and location than your actual one, since the feature masks your real IP and location.

Some websites may not function properly with iCloud Private Relay enabled. It can interfere with services that rely on knowing your real IP address or location.

While iCloud Private Relay enhances your privacy, it is not a full VPN replacement. It only works in Safari and certain Apple services, meaning other apps and browsers may still expose your IP address.

The feature is available in the countries and regions where iCloud+ is available.

