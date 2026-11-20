Google will extend Android developer verification to every country starting in January 2027, a check that already applies at participating app stores in four countries. Developers who have not verified their identity with Google and registered their apps will see those apps lose the normal install experience on certified Android devices.

The rollout opens with seven app distributors: Google Play, Galaxy Store, Honor, Oppo, Xiaomi, Transsion and Vivo. Over several months it widens to every installation source, which brings sideloaded apps and open-source registries under the same rule as the big stores. Developers who ship outside Google Play, and the people who install their apps, have the most to sort out.

Four countries went first

The protections went live Sept. 30 for participating stores in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand. Google and its partners had prepared for more than a year, working with distributors and Android communities, said Matthew Forsythe, Google’s director of product management for Android app safety. Verification opened to all developers in March. Millions of apps have been registered since then, and Google says they make up over 99% of Android installs worldwide.

The unregistered remainder accounts for under 1% of installs. That is a small number unless the app is yours.

The tools on offer

Google says registering an app takes less than ten minutes. Students and hobbyists can use limited distribution accounts, launched in August, which skip registration fees and government ID checks. Google raised their sharing cap from 20 to 50 authorized devices.

Teams with many apps can automate the work inside continuous integration pipelines, the systems that build and ship code automatically. Google offers two APIs for this: the Android Developer ID Status API and the Android Developer Console API. Play developers have one more item to check. Any app they also distribute outside Play needs to be registered too.

If you maintain an app on an open-source registry, Google has published a separate guide for registering existing and new apps there.

A side door for power users

“We built an advanced flow that allows experienced users to install unregistered apps when they choose to accept the risk, while keeping critical guardrails in place against social engineering scams for everyday users,” Forsythe said.