A crackdown involving police from 11 countries has disrupted 57 illegal IPTV services and identified 321 pirate websites that draw more than 7.3 million visits a year.

Europol coordinated the five-day operation in Seville, Spain, where investigators worked with the cryptocurrency industry and traced more than €26 million in crypto.

So far, no arrests have been announced, and analysis of the transactions is still ongoing.

Big profits behind cheap subscriptions

For a few euros a month, illegal IPTV services offer access to thousands of TV channels, live sports and premium content without paying the rights holders. “Behind these cheap subscriptions lies a lucrative criminal business,” the agency noted. Operators often collect subscription payments in crypto, in what Europol describes as a criminal market worth billions of euros each year.

The Audio-visual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA) estimates that 60 million people in Europe use unauthorised IPTV services. Legitimate providers lose an estimated €4.83 billion a year as a result, and governments miss out on another €1.08 billion in unpaid taxes.

The profits move through payment accounts, crypto wallets and intermediaries, which makes it harder for police to identify who ultimately benefits.

Following the wallets

During the week in Seville, officers followed suspicious transactions on blockchain networks, looking for connections between the IPTV services, the wallets and the people controlling them. Crypto lets operators move funds between countries quickly, though using it doesn’t make them invisible.

According to the EU’s law enforcement agency, the operation marks “a shift in the fight against digital piracy.” Removing an illegal service does not necessarily stop the criminals behind it. “By tracing the payments, identifying the beneficiaries and targeting the financial networks supporting these operations, law enforcement aims to make it harder for criminals to continue profiting from digital piracy.”

Industry partners join the operation

The agency coordinated the work through its Intellectual Property Crime Coordinated Coalition (IPC3), providing analytical support, live intelligence cross-checks and secure information exchange between the authorities involved. The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), INTERPOL, AAPA, Binance, Coinbase and Chainalysis were also involved.

“The information gathered will now support national investigations, including efforts to identify suspects, disrupt illegal services and trace assets linked to criminal activity,” Europol concluded.