ISSUE 64 (December 2019)
Reevaluating cyber threats
Issue 64 Contributors
Bob Carver
Principal Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence and Analytics, Verizon
Amyn Gilani
VP of Product, 4iQ
Phillip Maddux
Principal Application Security Researcher & Advisor, Signal Sciences
Kevin O’Brien
CEO, GreatHorn
Nimmy Reichenberg
Chief Strategy Officer, Siemplify
Matthew Rosenquist
Independent Cybersecurity Strategist
Danny Thompson
SVP of Market and Product Strategy, APEX Analytix
Ed Williams
EMEA Director of SpiderLabs, Trustwave

Reevaluating cyber threats

Table of contents

  • Could audio warnings augment your ability to fight off cyberattacks?
  • Your supplier’s BEC problem is your BEC problem
  • Product Showcase: SpyCloud Active Directory Guardian
  • Unmask cybercriminals through identity attribution
  • Phishing attacks are a complex problem that requires layered solutions
  • Winning the security fight: Tips for organizations and CISOs
  • Want to build a SOC? Here is what you need to know beforehand
  • Product showcase: Alsid for AD
  • When is the right time to red team?
  • IoT is an ecosystem, as secure as its weakest link

Sponsors

(IN)SECURE Magazine archive

ISSUE 64(December, 2019)

