ISSUE 68 (March 2021)
Cybersecurity adaptability
ISSUE 68
Issue 68 Contributors
Marc Gaffan
CEO, Hysolate
Balaji Ganesan
CEO, Privacera
Toni Grzinic
Security Researcher
Brian Hajost
President & CEO, SteelCloud
Richard Hughes
Head of Technical Cybersecurity Division, A&O IT Group
Alex Livshiz
Research Team Lead, SCA, Checkmarx
Greg Martin
VP & GM of Security, Sumo Logic
Nathaniel Meron
CPO & CMO, C2A Security
Ganesh Pai
CEO, Uptycs
Nigel Seddon
VP of EMEA West, Ivanti
Nigel Thorpe
Technical Director, SecureAge Technology
Ellison Anne Williams
CEO, Enveil

Cybersecurity adaptability

Read issue 68 now
Table of contents

  • Physical cyber threats: What do criminals leave when they break in?
  • Review: Group-IB Fraud Hunting Platform
  • The transportation sector needs a standards-driven, industry-wide approach to cybersecurity
  • Tips for boosting the “Sec” part of DevSecOps
  • When it comes to vulnerability triage, ditch CVSS and prioritize exploitability
  • Homomorphic encryption: Myths and misconceptions
  • How to motivate employees to take cybersecurity seriously
  • Enable secure remote workspaces without trashing your entire IT infrastructure
  • Protecting productivity within the disappearing perimeter
  • Closing the data divide: How to create harmony among data scientists and privacy advocates
  • Database encryption: Protecting the crown jewels
  • Can we put a stop to cyber harassment?
  • Preparing for the CMMC onslaught
  • For SOC teams, the analytics and automation hype is real
  • Three ways MITRE ATT&CK can improve your organizational security

