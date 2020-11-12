ISSUE 67 (November 2020)
Reducing risk
Issue 67 Contributors
Gerald Beuchelt
CISO, LogMeIn
Adenike Cosgrove
Cybersecurity Strategy, International, Proofpoint
Toni Grzinic
Security Researcher
Max Henderson
Incident Response Lead and Senior Security Analyst, Pondurance
Tonimir Kisasondi
Co-founder, Apatura
Apu Pavithran
CEO, Hexnode
Karen Walsh
CEO, Allegro Solutions
Lior Yaari
CTO, YL Ventures
Steven Zimmerman
Open Source Strategist, Checkmarx

Table of contents

  • Cooking up secure code: A foolproof recipe for open source
  • Hardware security: Emerging attacks and protection mechanisms
  • How can the C-suite support CISOs in improving cybersecurity?
  • Review: Netsparker Enterprise web application scanner
  • Mapping the motives of insider threats
  • Three places for early warning of ransomware and breaches that aren’t the dark web
  • The lifecycle of a eureka moment in cybersecurity
  • Review: ThreadFix 3.0
  • Which cybersecurity failures cost companies the most and which defenses have the highest ROI?
  • Justifying your 2021 cybersecurity budget
  • Keep remote workers and their devices secure with one click
  • How to build up cybersecurity for medical devices
  • State-backed hacking, cyber deterrence, and the need for international norms
  • DaaS, BYOD, leasing and buying: Which is better for cybersecurity?

Sponsors

(IN)SECURE Magazine archive

